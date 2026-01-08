Alpenglow Biosciences and PathNet Form Strategic Partnership to Advance National Platform for 3D AI Cancer Diagnostics

SEATTLE & LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3DPathology--Alpenglow Biosciences, the leader in clinical-grade 3D digital pathology and AI-powered spatial analytics, and PathNet, one of the nation’s foremost pathology laboratories and largest independent urologic oncology pathology networks, today announced a strategic partnership to develop, validate, and commercialize 3D AI-enabled diagnostic tests for prostate and bladder cancer.

As part of the partnership, PathNet will deploy an Alpenglow–ZEISS 3D microscope within its Little Rock laboratory, enabling true volumetric tissue imaging at clinical scale. This installation represents one of the first steps towards clinical integrations of 3D pathology in the United States and supports Alpenglow’s mission to bring full-volume digital pathology into routine clinical practice.

3D Prostate Cancer Predictive Test

The partnership paves the way for the companies to co-develop and clinically validate a 3D AI prostate cancer predictive assay designed to give clinicians deeper, more actionable insights for men with localized prostate cancer. PathNet’s extensive archive of prostate cancer specimens and outcomes data will be used for validation, while Alpenglow provides 3D imaging, computational infrastructure, and AI algorithm development. Following validation, the partners plan to introduce the test across PathNet’s national network.

3D Bladder Carcinoma In Situ Diagnostic Biomarker

The partnership also includes the co-development of a 3D digital biomarker for bladder carcinoma in situ (CIS)—a high-impact area where current 2D histology often struggles to provide definitive diagnostic clarity. Development will include 3D imaging of bladder specimens, creation of volumetric datasets, AI model development, workflow integration, and clinical validation activities.

Advancing 3D Pathology in Urologic Oncology

This collaboration positions Alpenglow and PathNet at the forefront of the transition from 2D to 3D pathology in urologic oncology, establishing a scalable national platform for highly accurate assays in both prostate and bladder cancer.

“PathNet’s leadership in urologic oncology, digitization, AI, and strong national footprint make them an exceptional partner as we bring clinical 3D pathology to market,” said Dr. Nicholas Reder, CEO of Alpenglow Biosciences. “Together, we are building diagnostic tools that deliver insights not achievable with conventional 2D histology.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Alpenglow…they have a superb team, a revolutionary 3D platform, and they see the future much the same way as we do,” said Jason Camilletti, CEO of PathNet. “An Alpenglow-PathNet partnership is too strong to ignore, and we’re excited to modernize genitourinary cancer diagnostics for clinicians and patients across the country.”

The partnership builds on Alpenglow’s collaborations with ZEISS, Virdx, and Mayo Clinic, and aligns with PathNet’s commitment to advancing urologic cancer diagnostics through the deployment of next-generation technologies.

About Alpenglow Biosciences

Alpenglow Biosciences is the leader in clinical-grade 3D digital pathology. The company’s platform integrates high-throughput 3D tissue imaging, automated workflows, and AI-powered spatial analytics to deliver next-generation diagnostic and predictive tests. Learn more at www.alpenglowbiosciences.com.

About PathNet

PathNet is a digital pathology laboratory moving pathology forward with turnkey digital and business solutions. As a practice, PathNet is committed to leveraging the latest and best technology to provide superior patient care. PathNet employs digital solutions in the laboratory that reach beyond the pathologist and into clinic workflows. These efficiencies in the laboratory setting bring faster tissue processing, improved turnaround times, and detailed results, providing personalized care and treatment for each patient. Learn more at www.pathnetlab.com.

