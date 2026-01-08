Alpega Group Completes Leadership Succession Plan Appointing Daniel Cohen New CEO

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpega Group, a leading pan-European provider of an end-to-end transportation and logistics platform, today announced a planned leadership transition. After a successful tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Todd DeLaughter will be retiring, stepping down from his role and transitioning to a Board Advisor role for the company. The Board of Directors has appointed Daniel Cohen as the incoming CEO, effective January 1st, 2026.

Daniel Cohen brings three decades of experience leading B2B SaaS businesses through periods of change, scale, and value realization. Most recently, as CEO of PayU, he led a full financial, operational, and cultural transformation returning the business to sustained profitable growth. He subsequently steered the company through a highly complex, multi-jurisdictional process that culminated in the successful sale to Rapyd. Daniel is recognized for pairing strategic focus with disciplined execution, and for building leadership teams and operating cultures capable of sustained high performance. He joins Alpega Group at a pivotal moment, with the mandate and experience to drive its next phase of profitable growth.

“Alpega brings together strong software assets and a meaningful presence across the transportation ecosystem,” said Daniel Cohen. “As the industry becomes more complex and fragmented, the opportunity is to simplify how transportation is managed and executed through solutions that increase trust and efficiency across the value chain. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team and the Board to build on our strong foundation and continue delivering market-leading products, supported by operational excellence and a culture that drives sustained performance.”

Under DeLaughter’s leadership, Alpega Group has strengthened its position as an industry innovator, expanded its product capabilities, and deepened relationships with shippers, carriers, and logistics partners around the world. His guidance has been instrumental in enhancing Alpega’s suite of software solutions and driving sustainable growth across key markets.

Alpega’s platform has evolved from a number of acquisitions including iNet, Transwide, Teleroute, TenderEasy and Wtransnet. This powerful set of tools includes a comprehensive TMS, transport execution capability, freight procurement and freight exchanges which make up Alpega’s digital transportation platform.

The Board expressed deep appreciation for DeLaughter’s leadership and continuity during the transition.

“On behalf of the entire Board, we thank Todd for his exceptional contributions as CEO,” said Chairman Nikolay Pargov. “We are delighted that he will continue to support the company as a trusted advisor. We have a strong conviction that under Daniel's guidance, Alpega will enter a new phase of accelerated growth and innovation. The group has strong foundations, refreshed strategy, and a renewed, very talented leadership team. We continue pursuing our goal to deliver industry-leading performance.”

“It has been a privilege to lead Alpega Group through such an important chapter,” said Todd DeLaughter. “I am incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished and confident that the company is well-positioned for growth above market expectations, Daniel is a strong, visionary leader, and I look forward to supporting him and the company in my advisory role.”

About Alpega Group

Alpega Group is a leading pan-European logistics software company offering end-to-end solutions that empower shippers, carriers, and logistics professionals to streamline and optimize supply chain operations. With decades of industry expertise, Alpega provides powerful Transportation Management Systems (TMS), a well-connected and collaborative Transport Execution Platform, Freight Exchange solutions, and digital tools that drive efficiency, visibility, and collaboration across the transportation ecosystem.

