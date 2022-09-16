<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Alpega Gathers European Transport Professionals

di Business Wire

Annual WConnecta event in Barcelona provides networking, new business opportunities, focus on CO2 reduction

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The countdown for Europe’s market leading gathering of freight transport professionals in Europe has already begun. In less than two months, Barcelona will welcome carriers, freight forwarders, and other players in the sector to the 12th edition of WConnecta.

The event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower Hotel, Spain, and will offer numerous business opportunities to its attendees. Alpega anticipates more than 500 participants in the Spanish city, representing over 100 companies across Europe including Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Romania, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and many others.

After 2 years of forced limits on attendance because of Covid-19, WConnecta will again operate at full capacity. Its format is ideal for forging partnerships that otherwise would take weeks to consolidate. Thus, it will be possible to strengthen alliances and find partners to explore new business opportunities through the successful Speed Networking format and with private meetings pre-scheduled in the Cargo Area. WConnecta is the easiest and fastest way to meet and network with many people in one location.

A unique event at a unique time

This new WConnecta edition comes at a time when freight transport is moving towards sustainable mobility, as the world faces the challenges driven by climate change. Collaboration between companies now becomes more necessary than ever, making WConnecta the perfect place for carriers to expand their network of contacts not only for grow their business, but also to contribute, by reducing the number of empty kilometers and optimizing each trip, to minimize the carbon footprint of the sector.

“We are honoured to play a role in bringing together the community of carriers responsible for moving freight across Europe while helping them do their vital work in a more environmentally friendly manner” said Roeven Cuypers, Chief Marketing Officer, Alpega Group.

It is time to return to the event that all transport professionals were waiting for. Future challenges in the sector will require collaboration between companies, and WConnecta, the meeting where the freight exchange community of the Alpega Group, to which Teleroute and Wtransnet belong, is the place to be to find them.

Registration with limited places is still open on this link.

Contacts

Olga Álvarez

Communications & Events Manager, Alpega Group

olga.alvarez@alpegagroup.com

