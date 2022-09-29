Alorica Promotes Longtime APAC Leader Bong Borja to Chief Operating Officer

Internal Executive Appointment Further Bolsters Leading CX Provider’s Global Commitment to Excellence in Creating Insanely Great Customer and Employee Experiences

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alorica—Alorica Inc., a trusted leader in next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced it has promoted Bong Borja to Chief Operating Officer as part of its global strategy to transform the organization and industry. Borja—who was Alorica’s President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) Operations for the past 10 years and widely known as a pioneer of the BPO industry in the Philippines—has deep experience and a proven track record of success, leading multinational teams to deliver best-in-class, digitally charged CX to progressive brands around the world. As the company continues down its path of up leveling its talent, technologies and service offerings, Borja will play an instrumental role in leading Alorica’s operations for its 100,000+ workforce.

In his elevated position as COO, Borja will oversee global operations across Asia-Pacific, Latin America & The Caribbean and North America. He will also continue to directly manage the APAC region—Alorica’s largest market with over 60,000 employees across four countries—until his successor as President of APAC Operations is named in Q4.

“We are thrilled to elevate Bong into the role of COO,” said Alorica’s CEO Greg Haller. “As our industry becomes increasingly digital, consultative and globally focused, Bong’s trailblazer mentality will help us maintain our industry leadership. Bong’s passion for driving performance by prioritizing culture, innovation and a deep understanding of client objectives makes him a perfect fit for the position. I am excited to continue working with Bong to grow our business and deliver exceptional CX to our clients today and in the future.”

Alorica’s APAC region has been a growth engine for the company, hitting key milestones in performance, training, technology and service delivery. In the past six years, Alorica realized revenue growth of 77%, and doubled in headcount across the region. The organization also expanded into three new countries throughout the continent—China, Japan and India. Under Borja’s leadership, Alorica earned several notable recognitions including two Asia-Pacific Gold Stevie Awards for Innovation in Human Resources Management and Innovative Use of Technology in Human Resources in 2019. The same year, his team helped the company achieve a Silver Stevie for Customer Service Training Practice of the Year. Alorica’s APAC region has consistently led all markets in employee satisfaction scores.

“I’m honored to take on this global leadership role at such an exciting time in the evolution of our business,” said Borja. “I look forward to continue innovating and executing with Greg and our executive leadership team to ensure we exceed our customers’ needs, while empowering our employees’ professional success.”

