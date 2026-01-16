Alorica Named Innovative Organization Winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#alorica--Alorica Inc., a global leader in digitally-powered customer experiences (CX), has been named an Innovative Organization winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards, a global recognition program honoring companies that deliver applied innovation with measurable, real-world impact.

The award recognizes Alorica’s ability to scale artificial intelligence across enterprise CX operations through Alorica IQ, the company’s digital innovation practice, and its award-winning conversational AI platform, evoAI. Together, they form a platform-driven approach—rooted in Alorica’s human-in-command design philosophy—that enables intelligent automation while strengthening both customer and agent experiences.

“This recognition validates our belief that innovation truly matters when it delivers real business outcomes,” said Max Schwendner, Co‑CEO of Alorica. “Through Alorica IQ and evoAI, we help brands convert AI investment into significant operational value—where human expertise and intelligent automation work together to build trust, efficiency, and long-term growth.”

Alorica IQ serves as the company’s innovation engine, blending platform engineering, frontline agent insight, and scalable deployment to turn applied AI into repeatable, measurable impact across the organization and for its clients worldwide. At the center of this model is evoAI, an enterprise-grade conversational AI platform that integrates seamlessly into existing technology ecosystems. Supporting more than 100 languages and dialects, evoAI delivers emotionally intelligent, context-aware interactions across voice and digital channels. Built in partnership with frontline CX agents, the platform enhances workflows rather than disrupting them to improve adoption, agent confidence, and performance.

Across multiple deployments, evoAI has demonstrated the ability to automate up to 50% of customer interactions, reduce average handle time by 40%, and deliver quantifiable improvements in CSAT, engagement, and conversion across industries including telecom, retail, healthcare, and financial services.

“Innovation has always been part of Alorica’s DNA, but we specifically focus our efforts on technology that drives scalable growth for both Alorica and our clients,” said Mike Clifton, Co‑CEO of Alorica. “Our teams continue to push CX forward with solutions that are trusted, secure, and enterprise‑ready to help brands modernize their operations and create more meaningful, efficient interactions with their customers.”

This recognition adds to Alorica’s growing portfolio of industry accolades. evoAI, now a seven-time award winner, previously received the Bronze Stevie® for Technology Excellence, a Gold Globee® Disruptor Award, AI Breakthrough Award for Conversational AI Innovation, CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award by TMC, a We Love Tech Award for Customer Experience and the AI Excellence Award for Outstanding Organization from BIG.

To learn more about evoAI and Alorica IQ, visit www.alorica.com/conversational-ai.

About Alorica

Alorica is a global customer experience leader in designing and delivering tech-enabled, personalized CX solutions at scale. As a full-service strategic partner and top CX company, we combine advanced technology and our managed service expertise with a digital-first, people-focused approach. Our 100,000+ experts across 17 countries—including agents, technologists and solutionists—empower the most respected brands around the world with tailored interactive experiences. Through our multifaceted technology portfolio and 150% YoY investment in digital innovation, our clients have access to pioneering technology and digital transformation results that include a 120% increase in engagement, 45%+ in contact reduction, and 20% in cost savings. With 25+ years of proven CX experience and a track record of best-in-class performance, Alorica has earned world-class customer and employee satisfaction scores—driving long-term loyalty. To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.

