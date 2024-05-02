Alorica Appoints Mike Clifton, Max Schwendner as Co-Chief Executive Officers

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alorica—Alorica Inc., a global customer experience (CX) leader, announced today the appointment of Mike Clifton and Max Schwendner as its new co-chief executive officers (CEO). Clifton, Alorica’s chief growth and transformation officer, and Schwendner, Alorica’s chief financial officer, succeed Greg Haller, who served as CEO since 2022. As co-CEOs, Clifton and Schwendner will lead the brand’s global client base and team of 100,000 solutionists, technologists and operators to the next level of CX innovation amid rapid industry evolution driven predominantly by tech-enabled customer experiences.





“The quality and depth of Alorica’s talent has always set us apart in the industry, and we are fortunate to elevate two exceptional leaders from within to serve as co-CEOs. Mike and Max are ideally suited to navigate today’s complex business landscape, which requires a more collaborative and multidimensional approach,” stated Andy Lee, executive chairman, Alorica. “As tenured Alorica leaders, Mike and Max embody our culture and values; they understand complex risk; and they bring the highest level of passion and strategic commitment. Driving long-term growth will come as a result of their laser focus on digital innovation, performance excellence and our ongoing mission to deliver insanely great customer experiences.”

Clifton and Schwendner have been with Alorica since 2021 and 2019 respectively. Clifton brings a wealth of experience, and as chief growth and transformation officer, has been responsible for the global sales organization and the company’s overall transformation strategy. Previously, he was the chief information and digital officer. Prior to Alorica, he held executive leadership positions with Cognizant, Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, Hanover Insurance Group and Nobilis Software.

Schwendner spent most of his career on Wall Street including at J.P. Morgan in leadership roles within its Investment Bank and Private Equity divisions. As chief financial officer, he was responsible for finance, planning and oversight of all corporate support teams. Prior to Alorica, he held board of directors’ leadership positions, and was chairman of several limited partnership committees.

“We are honored to lead Alorica forward with an unrelenting focus on exceeding our clients’ expectations while empowering our workforce,” stated Clifton and Schwendner, Alorica’s Co-CEOs. “Sharing the Board’s strategic vision for the future, we continue to embrace technology as we navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected market. Right now, we are in a unique position in the industry to move with more urgency and greater discipline. We look forward to maximizing our individual strengths and working collaboratively to accelerate Alorica’s strategic growth.”

About Alorica

