Distribution continues to closely track RHEL releases, includes Improved Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) technical guides, new packages, updates for dynamic programming languages, and 4 architectures

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community owned and governed open source CentOS replacement AlmaLinux, today has released AlmaLinux 8.7, now available for immediate download. AlmaLinux 8.7 is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL, and includes Linux kernel version 4.18.0-423.el8. AlmaLinux 8.7 supports 4 architectures, for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures.

AlmaLinux 8.7 is ready for production installations. Download here: https://mirrors.almalinux.org/isos.html

“We are driven by our duty to the community to continue to offer a platform that is secure, easy to use, and dependable,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board. “We aim to deliver the quality and timeliness end users require from the leading CentOS successor, and to provide a free and open, community owned and governed, enterprise-grade Linux operating system.”

AlmaLinux 8.7 features changes in the system configuration including installer and image creation, which now support building images with custom /boot mount point partitions as well as sizes. There are important security updates including an update of the Network Security Services (NSS) libraries changing the minimum key size for all RSA operations from 128 to 1023 bits. There are also updates and improvements to Infrastructure services, as well as Dynamic programming languages that are shipped with AlmaLinux 8.7.

Main Features

Security scap-security-guide (SSG) package is better aligned with DISA (Defense Information Systems Agency) technical guides content – Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIG)

Shells and command-line tools RHEL 8.7 introduces a new package xmlstarlet. With XMLStarlet, you can parse, transform, query, validate, and edit XML files. Opencryptoki, powerpc-utils, and libva have been updated.

Infrastructure services chrony and unbound have been updated

Dynamic programming languages, web and database servers The following languages and tools have been updated to the latest versions Ruby 3.1 Mercurial 6.2 Node.js 18



AlmaLinux has millions of downloads from a network of over 200 mirrors worldwide and powers projects by US government agencies, the defense sector, CERN particle accelerator, Top 500 rated HPC clusters, business applications across a wide range of enterprises as well as software development at GitLab and the web hosting industry. AlmaLinux has millions of Docker pulls, availability on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle OCI and others. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation members supporting the rapid development of AlmaLinux some of computing’s foremost names, including AMD, AWS, CloudLinux, Microsoft and more. AlmaLinux is adopted and supported by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects including VMWare, GitLab, Tenable and more. For more information see: https://almalinux.org/

To download AlmaLinux ISOs immediately, please see: https://mirrors.almalinux.org/isos.html

About AlmaLinux

AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution. It is focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. It is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Steam CentOS. The AlmaLinux OS falls under the purview of The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, which is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. https://almalinux.org/

