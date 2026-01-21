Allshares Acquires U.S. Market Leader Stock & Option Solutions, Solidifying Its Position as a Global Leader in Equity Ownership Management

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allshares, a global provider of equity ownership management software and services, today announced the acquisition of Stock & Option Solutions (“SOS” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based specialist in end-to-end equity compensation and plan administration.

Stock & Option Solutions brings a track record of supporting the full life cycle of equity and compensation plan administration. Recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in 2022, the Company has built a strong reputation for supporting organizations across the United States, from early-stage startups to large enterprises. Its platform-agnostic service model enables clients to optimize complex incentive structures across major equity technology systems.

This acquisition marks a strategic milestone in Allshares’ expansion, establishing the U.S. as Allshares’ largest and fastest-growing market. By integrating SOS’ deep U.S. expertise, Allshares strengthens its ability to deliver seamless ownership management for clients operating across multiple markets, reflecting both organizations’ shared ambition to scale internationally and deepen their footprint in high-growth regions.

“Stock & Option Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner for equity compensation in the U.S., and joining forces with Allshares represents the natural next step in our journey,” said Barrett Scott, CEO of Stock & Option Solutions. “Becoming part of Allshares allows us to scale our expertise within a global organization that shares our full-service vision. Together, we are well-positioned to expand our offerings and help shape the future of equity ownership management.”

Fabio Ronga, CEO of Allshares, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Barrett and his talented leadership team. Stock & Option Solutions adds exceptional U.S. capabilities and a highly experienced team to Allshares at an important moment in our global expansion. By combining their operational expertise with our holistic ownership solution and international reach, we are strengthening our position as the partner of choice for ownership management across borders.”

As a portfolio company of Bregal Milestone, a leading private equity firm, Allshares is supported by long-term capital and strategic support, providing customers of both Allshares and SOS with stability and a shared vision to build a global leader in ownership management. The Stock & Option Solutions team will continue to operate under its existing brand as a subsidiary of Allshares, maintaining all current services and client relationships.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed and are subject to customary closing conditions.

About Allshares

Allshares is a global leader in ownership management, delivering a holistic solution to design, manage, and communicate equity incentives. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations worldwide, Allshares provides the infrastructure to scale ownership programs seamlessly, from startup to IPO and beyond, helping companies build effective and sustainable equity strategies that drive commercial success, improve retention, and ultimately create a culture of ownership. For more information, please visit www.allshares.com

About Stock & Option Solutions

Stock & Option Solutions is a leading partner in equity compensation, specializing in ownership management and global stock plan administration. For over 25 years, the firm has served as a trusted advisor to organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Stock & Option Solutions applies its platform-agnostic expertise to ensure seamless equity management across any technology environment. For more information, please visit www.sos-team.com

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading private equity firm with c.€1.7 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €19 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top Private Equity Firms of 2025. For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com

For Allshares

Tanya Jansen

Chief Marketing Officer

tanya.jansen@allshares.com

For Bregal Milestone

Siqi Wu

Marketing & Communications Manager

siqi.wu@bregal.com