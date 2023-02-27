Allison+Partners Adds Veteran Journalist Rafe Needleman to Technology Practice

The Former Yahoo Tech Editor Joins the Agency as Senior Vice President and Head of Technology Editorial

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After a strong year of double-digit growth, Allison+Partners’ global Technology practice continues its positive momentum into 2023 with the hiring of Rafe Needleman as Senior Vice President and Head of Technology Editorial.

Based in Allison+Partners’ San Francisco headquarters, Needleman will draw upon his decades of experience in tech journalism to lead content ideation and creation for the agency’s portfolio of technology clients. He will also tap into his in-house experience to help the agency’s account teams further hone their editorial best practices and writing skills. Needleman reports into Karyn Barr, partner and president, global operations, technology.

“I’ve written and edited thousands of product reviews, business critiques, and news stories, but working at an agency is a new adventure for me,” said Needleman. “I look forward to working with the vast range of technology clients at Allison+Partners to craft content that both tells the client story and is enjoyable to the reader.”

Prior to joining Allison+Partners, Needleman spent more than 20 years as a technology journalist followed by six years as an in-house communication strategist and content creator for a Fortune 500 enterprise technology firm. Needleman has served as editor-in-chief of influential publications such as Red Herring Online, Byte, Yahoo Tech, and CNET Reviews. He is the author of three books, including Infoworld: Understanding Networks, a primer on computer networking, and Pro PR Tips, a guide to avoiding basic PR mistakes.

“As storytellers, we always want to hook audiences right away and develop narratives that show impact, expertise and relevancy,” notes Barr. “Rafe has covered many of tech’s biggest moments. He knows the inner workings of a newsroom and what flies in editorial meetings. And he knows how to translate even the most complex technologies into stories that not only help drive a business forward but also truly hit home across audiences. This role was customized to tap into his decades of experience and will undoubtedly be seen as a value add by both our clients and colleagues globally.”

More than 60 percent of Allison+Partners’ global portfolio identifies as a technology brand, and the Technology Group continues to see strong demand for services, including 65 percent growth year-over-year in 2021 for the U.S. practice. Allison+Partners boasts more than 100 consumer and B2B technology experts globally.

About Allison+Partners



Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, North American Agencies of the Year and Best Agencies to Work For. The agency was also named by PRWeek as a Best Places to Work for four consecutive years and recognized as one of UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies. Allison+Partners operates in 34 markets worldwide and is organized around five practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate, Reputation Risk + Public Affairs, Health and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines brand strategy, integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners is owned by Stagwell, one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.

About Stagwell



Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world’s most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

Media:

Shanna Brown



Allison+Partners



Shanna.brown@allisonpr.com

646-428-0672