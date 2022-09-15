Allied Motion to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

AMHERST, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced that Dick Warzala, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael R. Leach, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti & Company Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The Allied presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.alliedmotion.com in the Investor Relations section. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of applications within the Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronic, and Industrial Markets. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic controlled motion technologies. Its products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, Industrial safety rated I/O Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

