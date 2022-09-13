Allevia Technology Partners with FluentStream to Enhance Service Offering and Revenue Stream

Technical support customer becomes channel partner to sell and support award-winning VoIP services

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FluentStream, the fastest-growing unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider for small and mid-size organizations, today announced that Allevia Technology has joined its partner program. As a result, Allevia has upgraded 100% of its customers to FluentStream. The company now offers FluentStream’s UCaaS services to its new customers and provides support to customers who have already transitioned to FluentStream.

Allevia Technology, based in Maryville, Tennessee, provides on-site and remote technical support for devices, services and networks to more than 400 customers across numerous industries. The company also builds websites, provides telecom analysis, and offers affordable, high-speed internet to local businesses and residents.

“We’re not a UCaaS provider, but we partnered with FluentStream, which provides technology and services we feel comfortable selling to our customers,” said Stefan Wilson, Founder, Allevia Technology. “You know, when you can look a customer in the eye and tell them this is the solution we use, it’s easier for a customer to believe that we know what we’re talking about. We support it, we sell it and we use it every day.”

FluentStream’s centralized dashboard is a critical element that makes it possible for Allevia to support its VoIP customers. The ease of service provisioning provided by the FluentStream dashboard is essential to Allevia being able to efficiently support its customers’ changing preferences and requirements. Additionally, FluentStream’s 24/7 US-based customer service enables Allevia to provide quality support for its phone customers.

“One of our key tenets is to provide outstanding service to our customers and partners so they can optimally operate their businesses,” said Cass Gilmore, CEO, FluentStream. “In maintaining this commitment, we were able to expand our customer relationship with Allevia into a channel partnership, and as a result, we have been able to help Allevia expand its service offering and enhance its revenue stream.”

For more information about Allevia’s partnership with FluentStream, see the case study at www.fluentstream.com/partner-program/allevia.

About FluentStream

FluentStream is a cloud communications company that simplifies and automates how small to medium-sized businesses communicate with their customers. FluentStream enables service, sales and other professionals to deliver an exceptional customer experience from any device or location. Inc. 5000 has consecutively recognized FluentStream as one of the fastest-growing private companies, and BuiltIn named FluentStream one of the best places to work. For more information, visit www.fluentstream.com and connect on Linkedin.

