<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Allegion’s Board Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%
Business Wire

Allegion’s Board Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per ordinary share of the company – representing a 10-percent increase from 2022 and the company’s ninth consecutive year of annual increase in dividends.

This dividend increase reflects our board’s strong confidence in Allegion’s cash flow generation and long-term outlook,” said Allegion President and CEO John H. Stone. “We remain committed to building shareholder value by paying dividends and investing in our growth, organically and through acquisitions.”

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Whitney Moorman – Reputation Management Leader

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:

Tom Martineau – Vice President, Investor Relations, and Treasurer

317-810-3759

Tom.Martineau@allegion.com

Articoli correlati

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter revenue totaled $274.7 million, representing an increase of 42% year-over-year; fiscal year 2022 revenue totaled $975.2 million,...
Continua a leggere

COPT Reports Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
EPS of $1.53 for Full Year; FFO per Share, as Adjusted for Comparability, of $2.36 Core Portfolio 93% Occupied and 95%...
Continua a leggere

The Chemours Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results, Provides Full Year 2023 Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivered record annual results in TSS and APM driven by strong secular tailwinds WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CC--The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire