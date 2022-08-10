Home Business Wire AllClear Announces Opening of Oklahoma City Sales Office
MIRAMAR, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AllClear Aerospace & Defense (AllClear) is excited to announce the opening of its new sales office located in Oklahoma City, OK. The office is strategically located adjacent to Tinker Air Force Base and will support requirements under all business segments and VPAC JV LLC, a joint venture between VertiPrime Government Services and Airborne Technologies, an AllClear subsidiary.

The addition of our new office in Oklahoma is an important step toward our continued support of the United States Air Force and expanding our capabilities under the VPAC joint venture,” stated Eric Hillewaert, Vice President of Global Growth at AllClear. “It remains our commitment to deliver the highest level of quality and customer service to keep our customers’ fleets mission ready.”

About AllClear Aerospace & Defense

AllClear Aerospace & Defense is the military aftermarket industry’s leading provider of mission-ready solutions. We provide excellence in sustainment for the U.S. militaries and its allies. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, AllClear’s sustainment solutions cover over 25 of the most utilized military aircraft platforms, supported with distribution agreements from leading OEMs, in-house and managed repair services, engineered products, manufacturing, and logistics solutions.

AllClear represents more than 55 years of defense aerospace sustainment experience and expertise, focused on the bigger mission mindset of keeping militaries mission ready. AllClear locations include Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Camarillo, CA; Chatsworth, CA; Greenville, SC; Macon, GA; Miramar, FL; Seoul, S. Korea; Singapore, South San Francisco, CA; and Tokyo, Japan. To learn more visit GoAllClear.com.

