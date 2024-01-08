All-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 to feature segment-first Klipsch® audio system

First example of how INFINITI’s future flagship will reimagine the luxury SUV experience with tailored, premium technology









LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Showcasing its commitment to elevated levels of premium features and technology, INFINITI confirmed at CES 2024 that the all-new 2025 QX80 will be available with a Klipsch® Reference Premiere Audio System, a first in the large luxury SUV segment. Previewed by the QX Monograph concept shown at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance™, the production QX80 will debut later this year.

Featuring 24 speakers, the available Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System includes titanium tweeters, a high-performance 8-inch TriPower™ subwoofer and a 24-channel amplifier for a highly accurate, powerful listening experience. Klipsch audio experts worked directly with INFINITI engineers to seamlessly integrate the world-class audio system into QX80. This close working relationship allowed the teams to develop other innovative audio technologies in QX80, more details of which will be shared in the coming months.

Premium audio systems that envelope and immerse all passengers are a high priority for clients in the luxury SUV space, helping differentiate premium models and reflecting the repositioning and reimagining of the 2025 QX80 to meet luxury clients’ increasingly high expectations. More details on these new available technologies will be announced in the coming months.

“The all-new QX80 is poised to elevate INFINITI’s flagship with evolved design language, exceptional craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology that will make it the new standard in the luxury SUV space,” said Craig Keeys, group vice president, INFINITI Americas. “As we embark on an INFINITI product renaissance, we can’t wait to share all the ways QX80 will deliver extraordinary comfort and convenience for all three rows.”

The Klipsch audio system is the first example of the myriad of new innovative, precisely designed features that will be offered on the 2025 INFINITI QX80. More details on the new available technologies will be announced at a later date. At CES 2024, the stunning QX Monograph concept is on display to provide a tantalizing tease to the latest evolution of INFINITI’s Artistry in Motion design language.

Founded in 1946, Klipsch is an innovative audio company that develops high-end audio systems for listeners who seek a rewarding, powerful and accurate sonic experience. Its innovative spirit and design aesthetics perfectly complement INFINITI design philosophies, showcasing an outstanding attention to detailed craftmanship and the use of high-quality materials.

