Align Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2025 Results on February 4, 2026

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. MT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Align website at http://investor.aligntech.com.

Following the press release, Align will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) and will also be available as an audio webcast live via the Internet. Participants may pre-register for the call by clicking here. The call will also be accessible via webcast on the Investor Relations section of Align Technology’s website or by visiting http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived audio webcast will be available two hours after the call's conclusion and will remain available for one month.

For planning purposes, Align is announcing anticipated earnings release dates for fiscal year 2026. The official date for each quarter’s earnings release will be confirmed separately, along with the corresponding conference call details.

Fiscal Quarters Anticipated Earnings Release Dates

First-quarter 2026 (Q1'26) Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Second-quarter 2026 (Q2'26) Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Third-quarter 2026 (Q3'26) Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Fourth-quarter 2026 (Q4’26) Wednesday, February 3, 2027

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 291.0 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 28 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 21.4 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform, and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Madelyn Valente

(909) 833-5839

mvalente@aligntech.com

Zeno Group

Sarah Karlson

(828) 551-4201

sarah.karlson@zenogroup.com