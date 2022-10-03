Align Technology Introduces Latest iTero-exocad Connector™ Software Release That Enables Advanced Visualization for Doctors and Labs, With Seamless Integration of iTero™ Intraoral Camera and NIRI Images Within exocad™ Software

Optimizes the design and fabrication of highly esthetic restorations by providing the ability to visualize the internal and external structure of teeth with iTero intraoral camera and NIRI images within the exocad DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka software

Lab technicians can download files via the iTero-exocad Connector™ and be ready to design within exocad DentalCAD software in just 1 click*

Available with the iTero Element™ 5D and 5D Plus imaging systems and the latest exocad Dental CAD 3.1 Rijeka release

TEMPE, Ariz. & PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced the latest release of the iTero-exocad Connector,™ which integrates iTero intraoral camera and NIRI images within exocad DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka software.

This new integration, introduced at the exocad Insights 2022 event in Mallorca, Spain, is designed to support the goal of a seamless, end-to-end workflow for doctors and lab technicians. It optimizes design and fabrication of highly esthetic restorations by providing the ability for dental professionals to visualize the internal and external structure of teeth. Lab technicians can download files via the iTero-exocad Connector and then design within exocad DentalCAD software in just 1 click*.

“As a participant in the limited market release, I found that the intraoral camera images are sharp, and this allowed us to choose margins much better and the way that integrates with exocad is fantastic. iTero NIRI images allow us to estimate levels of translucency. This is the kind of innovation that makes our jobs easier, better, and more reliable. It’s a big thumbs up from us,” said Ashley Byrne, CDT, owner of Byrnes Dental Laboratory, UK.

“With the iTero scanner’s origins in restorative dentistry, this latest innovation and integration with exocad CAD/CAM software demonstrates our commitment to providing advanced restorative solutions via integrated digital workflows and virtual tools designed to improve treatment efficiency, clinical and patient outcomes, and experiences,” said Yuval Shaked, Align Technology executive vice president and managing director, iTero scanner and services business.

“We are excited about the latest release of the iTero-exocad Connector and the opportunity to further improve communication between labs and doctors,” said Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO of exocad. “Dental technicians will greatly benefit from the seamless visualization of intraoral photos and NIRI images, as the detailed information on a patient’s tooth structure enables them to take their restorations to a new level.”

The latest release of the iTero-exocad Connector will be activated and made available for all doctors and labs using iTero Element 5D imaging systems and exocad 3.1 Rijeka CAD/CAM software, effective Oct. 3, 2022.

*Based on # of clicks required to move a case from the point of receiving an iTero scan from a doctor to the point of the scan being loaded in exocad DentalDB when the user has MyiTero.com portal and exocad DentalDB software open. Data on file at Align Technology, as of December 17, 2020.

