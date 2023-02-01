<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Alight to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results after the market close on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5 pm ET the same day. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at investor.alight.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. A replay of the call will be available on the Company website, and through Wednesday March 8, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13734669.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Investor.Relations@alight.com

Media:
MacKenzie Lucas

MacKenzie.Lucas@alight.com

