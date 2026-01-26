Algolia Showcases the Future of AI-Driven Search and Discovery at Shoptalk Luxe 2026

At Booth F40, Algolia will demo how luxury retailers can power agentic AI, generative AI, and AI search shopping experiences informed by real consumer behavior and industry trends

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the AI Search and Retrieval platform trusted by more than 18,000 businesses and millions of developers worldwide, including 70% of luxury brands, today announced it will be attending Shoptalk Luxe 2026, taking place January 27 through 29 at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. At booth F40, Algolia will host immersive, hands-on demos built for luxury retailers reimagining discovery in a world beyond the traditional website storefront, where consumer expectations are fluid, interfaces are multimodal, and intelligent agents are the new front door.

John Stewart, VP Corporate Communications and Brand at Algolia, said: “The luxury sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation, reshaping how consumers discover, engage with, and ultimately buy the brands they love. At Shoptalk Luxe, Algolia is laser-focused on listening to the real challenges luxury brands face today, and highlighting how AI can power exceptional experiences for today’s consumer whilst anticipating the expectations of tomorrow.”

Earlier this year, conversations across the retail industry highlighted a growing shift toward AI-native shopping experiences. For example, at NRF 2026 in early January, Algolia joined Frasers Group and Microsoft to explore what it means to reinvent retail for consumers increasingly guided by AI. Throughout the event, retail leaders pointed to a common theme: high-value shoppers are turning to AI assistants to curate products, compare options, and make decisions on their behalf. This trend is expected to remain top of mind for luxury retailers as discussions continue at ShopTalk Luxe 2026.

What to expect at the Algolia booth

At Booth F40, Algolia will provide live demos of its Agent Studio platform that enables teams to build and deploy AI agents that are reliable, observable, orchestrated, and ready for production. Attendees will see how AI assistants curate and compare products, allowing them to provide personalized, on-brand experiences for consumers without sacrificing brand integrity.

Algolia will also share recent updates including its collaboration with Microsoft, whereby Algolia will help luxury retailers stay visible, competitive, and in control as shopping shifts to AI-driven discovery. By integrating real-time, enriched product data—including availability and pricing—into Microsoft Copilot, Bing Shopping, and Edge, Algolia will ensure brands show up accurately across emerging conversational and agentic experiences, meeting customers wherever discovery now happens without sacrificing control of their story.

Why this matters

Shopping has officially gone off-site. Consumers are already using AI to shop, and first impressions now happen inside AI tools—often before a shopper ever visits a retailer’s site. Consumers are also becoming more sophisticated in the use of these tools.

For luxury brands, the signal is unmistakable. Algolia survey data from 1,000 U.S. consumers shows that one-third of consumers use generative AI to validate a ‘splurge’ purchase by evaluating long-term value or durability, while another 53% rely on AI image search to make more informed luxury buying decisions.

Until now, brands had little say in what AI showed (or guessed). Algolia changes that, giving retailers direct control over how their products appear in AI-powered experiences by enabling them to ensure:

Real-time, retailer-approved product data in AI shopping experiences;

Accurate inventory, pricing, and enriched attributes (eliminating stale feeds, hallucinations);

Products represented correctly in conversational and agentic journeys.

With Algolia, retailers can stop reacting to AI and start driving it.

To schedule a demo or connect with the Algolia team at Shoptalk Luxe, visit: https://www.algolia.com/events/event-shoptalk-luxe-2026.

About Algolia

Algolia is the leading AI Search and Retrieval platform, powering 1.75 trillion searches a year for more than 18,000 businesses. With a unified keyword and vector search and retrieval engine, Algolia delivers the world’s fastest and most scalable search and discovery technology. Companies rely on Algolia to build agentic, generative, and search experiences through tools like Agent Studio. With over a decade of innovation, Algolia is redefining retrieval-powered applications and the future of AI discovery.

Media Contact

Audrey Surette

PAN Communications

algolia@pancomm.com