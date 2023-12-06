AlertMedia Named a Strong Performer in Critical Event Management report by Independent Research Firm

Report finds AlertMedia’s “differentiated roadmap crisply aligns to the incident management lifecycle…” and reference customers “appreciate the platform’s ease of use…”

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlertMedia, the world’s leading provider of threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Critical Event Management Platforms, Q4 2023 report.





AlertMedia received the highest possible score in six criteria: Employee Mass Communication, Physical Threat Intelligence, Mobile Application, Service Catalog Offerings, Roadmap, and Community. In its assessment, Forrester Research concluded, “The AlertMedia CEM platform was developed completely in-house and provides seamless integration across the various [CEM] modules. This allows AlertMedia to respond faster to industry trends and customer needs without the hindrance of technical debt.”

“Modern critical event management solutions must be simple, fast, and reliable in today’s evolving threat landscape,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO of AlertMedia. “We believe AlertMedia’s position as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™ reflects our rapid pace of innovation and differentiated approach to serving customers by developing a tightly integrated platform that enables organizations to make informed decisions and act quickly to protect their people, business, and assets during critical events.”

The Forrester Wave™ CEM report cites that reference customers appreciate the AlertMedia platform’s “ease of use” when sending communications. The report also states that “simplicity in design and execution is evident on its mobile application, which replicates the web-based application’s core functionality.”

To learn more and access the full The Forrester Wave™: Critical Event Management Platforms, Q4 2023 report, visit www.alertmedia.com/forrester-wave-critical-event-management.

About AlertMedia



AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and businesses through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions help companies of all sizes identify, respond to, and recover from critical events faster and more confidently. AlertMedia supports essential communication for thousands of leading businesses—including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, In-N-Out, and Walmart—in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.

