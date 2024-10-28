Alembic Unveils Brand Health Daily Sentiment Tool, Empowering CMOs With Real-Time Market Insights

Fortune 500 companies gain the ability to swiftly adapt marketing strategies based on daily sentiment analysis

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alembic, the leading AI-powered marketing intelligence platform for enterprises, today announced the preview release of its Brand Health Daily Sentiment Tool. This add-on to the Alembic Marketing Intelligence Platform provides CMOs with daily brand insights, enabling data-driven decisions to respond to changing market dynamics. It is integrated directly with the existing data flows within the platform, providing seamless insights for brands already leveraging Alembic for their marketing intelligence.





The Brand Health Daily Sentiment Tool provides:

Daily sentiment scores for brand awareness, opinion, and recommendations

Contextual insights that explain changes in sentiment

Competitive benchmarking for tracking performance against competitors

Proactive trend analysis and alerts to quickly address emerging issues

The tool is unique because it collects daily sentiment scores at a statistically significant scale, allowing brands to monitor and respond to real-time changes in brand health. Unlike traditional products that rely on quarterly or periodic surveys, Alembic proactively tracks and processes daily data sources across brand surveys, social media, and web traffic. Its ability to slice and dice demographic data, competitive benchmarking, and AI-driven insights gives brands a complete view of their market position, enabling faster, more informed decision-making.

Alembic sets the new standard in marketing measurement, empowering CMOs through predictive intelligence across all digital and non-digital data to forecast which activities increase revenue. It is the first to combine all relevant data, regardless of whether the marketing team owns it, from top-of-funnel channels like social media, search, and website analytics to bottom-of-funnel revenue data like POS (Point of Sale), customer data, and external measurement data like TV, radio, podcasts, PR, or even foot traffic. With the release of this new Brand Health Daily Sentiment Tool, Alembic can now incorporate daily survey data. This expands the scope that data marketers can utilize with Alembic, allowing marketers to react faster and more accurately than ever.

“Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are currently navigating a landscape with significantly elevated expectations due to technological advancements. The digital revolution has fundamentally raised performance benchmarks. With the capability to measure every online interaction—such as clicks and impressions—through advanced analytics in real time, executive leadership is no longer satisfied with the latency of quarterly brand performance reports. They’re posing the question, ‘If we can track digital performance metrics on a daily basis using sophisticated data analytics, why can’t we achieve the same granularity with brand metrics?’

“In response to this demand, we have developed this feature. Instead of CMOs attending strategic meetings armed with brand data that is six months old, Alembic enables them to present insights that are as recent as the previous day. The critical innovation lies in aggregating all pertinent data into a single, centralized system. This eliminates the inefficiencies associated with assembling reports from disparate sources and resolving incompatible data formats. By implementing seamless data integration pipelines and real-time processing capabilities, our platform provides a unified and up-to-date view of brand health and marketing impact,” explained Tomás Puig, Alembic founder and CEO.

About Alembic Technologies

Alembic Technologies provides an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform that enables chief marketing officers (CMOs) to determine the impact of marketing and maximize revenue growth. Fortune 500 customers use it to improve their marketing performance by expanding their data-driven capabilities to measure their investments across both brand and performance marketing. Built by scientists, mathematicians, and marketers, Alembic’s causal inference platform uses a multitude of techniques, including AI and spatiotemporal graph modeling, to analyze billions of rows of time-series data, track the flow of information, and map causal chain reactions to predict which campaigns or channels perform according to the metrics CMOs care about. It is built with privacy and security that enterprise companies can trust. Alembic is proud to work with companies like NVIDIA, Texas A&M, and North Sails.

Contacts

Media contact

Joe Valensky



PRforAlembic@bospar.com