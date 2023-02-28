ALDI Nord and Trigo Win RETA Award in Best AI & Robotics Application Category

DUSSELDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trigo, an Israel-based computer vision company building AI powered infrastructure for autonomous checkout and retail analytics, and German discount giant ALDI Nord are proud to announce they have been awarded the Retail Technology Awards Europe Top Supplier Retail 2023 in the Best AI & Robotics Application category.





The award was presented by EHI Retail Institute and recognizes outstanding technology solutions in retail. The jury commended ALDI Nord and Trigo for reinventing the discount model with future technologies in its latest store concept ALDI Shop & Go, the first checkout-free store by ALDI Nord in Utrecht.

The store is equipped with the Trigo-powered artificial intelligence system that allows customers to enter the store with the ALDI Shop & Go app via QR code, pick their items, and walk out without having to pay at checkout. Products are tracked by sensors in the shelves and cameras in the ceiling, all while protecting shoppers’ privacy in compliance with the strictest European data protection regulations. When the customers are done shopping, the ALDI Shop & Go app prompts the payment process automatically.

Michael Gabay, Trigo’s co-founder and CEO, said, “ALDI Nord and Trigo’s Top Supplier Retail 2023 award in Best AI & Robotics Application is a significant milestone in our mission to reshape the retail experience. Trigo is excited to continue working on perfecting its computer vision system and offering its innovative solutions to grocery retailers worldwide. AI-Powered and fully automated digitized stores transform retailer’s revenue and cost structure. We are particularly proud to work with ALDI Nord, who invented the discount business model and have been at the forefront of grocery retail innovation for nearly a century.”

Sinanudin Omerhodzic, CTO at ALDI Einkauf SE. & Co. oHG, said, “With ALDI Shop & Go, we have developed a concept that brings together the discount idea and computer vision technology – always with the aim of making shopping as easy as possible. Data drives change and our value chain, and the company that has the best command of the data in the future will be the market leader.”

On top of the physical infrastructure, Trigo is developing an AI-powered, real-time inventory management system called EasyStock, which allows retailers to do things like track inventory in real time, minimize out-of-stock items for in-store and online shopping, and limit shoplifting.

This is the second year in a row that Trigo has won a RETA award, after winning Best In-Store Solution in 2022 for its work with Netto Marken-Discount, opening the discount giant’s first hybrid checkout-free grocery store in Munich. Trigo‘s system is currently deployed by leading grocery store chains in the U.K. (Tesco), Germany (REWE and Netto), The Netherlands (ALDI Nord), the U.S. (Wakefern Food Corp.), and Israel (Shufersal). The system has also evolved to support different sizes and formats with equal quality and new use cases. These sizes and formats range from ‘express’ stores like REWE’s hybrid store in Cologne and Tesco’s 100% autonomous store in London, through full-sized supermarkets like the Netto Marken-Discount in Munich where shoppers buy in bulk, and the ALDI Nord store in Utrecht measuring 4,090 square feet.

About Trigo

Trigo is a computer vision startup reshaping the retail experience. Leveraging world class AI and algorithmics experts, the company’s advanced retail automation platform identifies customers’ shopping items with exceptional levels of accuracy, creating an entirely seamless checkout process.. Trigo works closely with retailers to convert their existing stores while maintaining their unique character and layout and leveraging their physical grocery scale to roll out next-generation offerings securely. Powered by its proprietary 3D engine, Trigo offers grocery retailers a range of additional solutions called StoreOS™, including predictive inventory management, pricing optimization, security and fraud prevention, planogram compliance, and event-driven marketing. This layer quickly enables actionable insight that boosts the chain’s efficiency. Please visit Trigo for more information.

Contacts

Trigo PR: Amir Mizroch amir@orangegrovecomms.com