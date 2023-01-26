Alcott Enterprises Completes the Backbone Infrastructure for Glass House Brands 165-acre Cultivation Facility

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcott Enterprises is pleased to announce its completion of the network backbone infrastructure for Glass House Brands Inc. (“Glass House”) Southern California cultivation facility. This backbone fiber and access layer network will serve as the primary infrastructure serving their state-of-the-art 165-acre facility.

As part of Glass House Brand’s efforts to retrofit the greenhouse structures as they transition from growing vegetables to Cannabis, the Alcott team played a pivotal role in planning and implementing the backbone infrastructure for this state-of-the-art farm. As a certified Cisco Systems and Cisco Meraki partner, the Alcott team designed and implemented multi-gig, next-generation networking for the Glass House team.

“Glass House’s 165-acre cultivation property is a highly automated farm that is equipped with a fiber optic system. Success is determined by getting all the information input pieces to connect and seamlessly work together,” said Graham Farrar, Founder and President of Glass House Brands. “The sophistication and reliability of the architecture allow Glass House to make actionable choices with the data critical to driving the output of our precision agriculture cultivation methods.”

“Glass House is a forward-thinking technology-driven organization. Providing a next-generation technical infrastructure meets their needs today and will enable them to continue their innovation for years to come,” said Jordan Alcott, Founder, and CEO of Alcott Enterprises.

This highly redundant infrastructure not only supports the day-to-day connectivity needs of hundreds of workers but also supports cultivation operations and the state-of-the-art environmental, security camera and physical security systems, as well as other critical systems.

About Alcott Enterprises

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Alcott Enterprises offers over 50+ years of combined industry experience developing strategic alignment of business and technology, enabling digital transformations, and managing technical infrastructures working with startups to Fortune 500 companies. Our experts have been providing information technology consulting services for companies of all sizes across various industries and building next-generation company infrastructures that leverage the Cloud, AI, and Machine Learning. For more information and updates, visit www.alcottenterprises.com.

About Glass House Group

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company’s efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle D. Kazan, Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar, President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com.

Contacts

Jordan Alcott



mediainquires@alcottenterprises.com

310.362.7400