Alaska Communications Strengthens Carrier & Wholesale Services with New Leadership

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alaska Communications is enhancing its carrier and wholesale services organization to deliver greater value for partners and customers with the appointment of Jesse Kleinbach as the new vice president of the organization.

With more than 25 years in telecom, Kleinbach brings expertise in creating solutions that help partners succeed. He has led initiatives that simplify connectivity, expand market opportunities, and ensure customers receive reliable, innovative services.

In his new role, Kleinbach will focus on expanding service options, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring partners and customers experience exceptional support and connectivity.

“Jesse’s experience will help us deliver even more reliable and innovative solutions for our carrier and wholesale customers,” said Dale Knipp, chief revenue officer. “We are committed to making it easier for partners to grow and succeed and Jesse’s leadership will be critical to realizing this vision.”

Kleinbach holds a degree in international relations with a focus on economics from the University of Colorado.

Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is a leading provider of mission and life-critical communications infrastructure in Alaska. The company operates a robust and advanced statewide fiber network and a highly diverse undersea fiber optic system that connects Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For additional information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

