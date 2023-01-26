<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Alarm.com to Announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 23, 2023

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and individual passcode.

You can also listen to the call via webcast on Alarm.com’s investor relations website. A recorded version will be available under the same link following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com’s technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

Contacts

Investor & Media Relations:

Matthew Zartman

Alarm.com

ir@alarm.com

