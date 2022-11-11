<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Alabama Teachers Can Now Enroll in Micro Certificate Programs from the National...
Business Wire

Alabama Teachers Can Now Enroll in Micro Certificate Programs from the National Institute for STEM Education to Earn TEAMS Act Credit for Professional Development

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlabamaAchieves–Alabama educators seeking to improve their STEM knowledge and skills now have new options for professional development (PD) activities that meet the qualifications of the Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science (TEAMS) Act. The National Institute for STEM Education (NISE) has announced that its Micro Certificates and online courses have been approved by the Alabama State Department of Education and can be applied toward the four PD days required under TEAMS contracts.

The NISE STEM Essentials and Teaching Online Essentials Micro Certificates and online courses are uniquely designed to meet teachers’ needs with highly targeted professional development. Priced at $39, each three-hour online course can be completed anytime, anywhere. Teachers who complete two paired courses in an area of practice earn a Micro Certificate and digital badge. Teachers may also choose to complete any individual online course to refine their practice and learn new strategies for teaching.

NISE is an approved Alabama Math, Science, and Technology Initiative (AMSTI) Affiliate. In 2021, the NISE National Certificate for STEM Teaching was named an advanced credential under the TEAMS Act. The NISE Micro Certificates and online courses can be completed by Alabama teachers who have earned or are working toward an advanced credential, or by any teacher who wants to improve their STEM practices.

“The NISE Micro Certificates and online courses make it easy for teachers to maintain their yearly PD hours,” said NISE Executive Director Craig R. Leager. “With rolling admissions, all materials and resources included, and asynchronous courses, teachers can complete their professional learning whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for them.”

For information about NISE programs, visit getstemcertified.com.

About the National Institute for STEM Education

NISE is a research-based support system for campuses and teachers seeking to strengthen STEM instruction and outcomes. Based on 15 STEM Teacher Actions that evolved from STEM professional development originally created at Rice University, NISE’s Campus and Teacher Certificates help school leaders and teachers understand and apply research and best practices in STEM, 21st-century learning, and professional development. For information, visit http://nise.institute.

Contacts

Javier Encinas

281-833-4512

javier@acceleratelearning.com

Articoli correlati

Strategy Analytics: Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Bolstered by Auto Makers As They Become “All-Electric”

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bidirectional Charging Also Deployed to Lower Operational Cost in Using Electric Vehicles BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ChargingInfrastructure--Auto makers have restructured their businesses and...
Continua a leggere

UK Ministry of Defence Deploys Immersive Labs to Increase its Cyber Resilience and Support National Security

Business Wire Business Wire -
Real-Life Cybersecurity Simulations Allow Teams Across the Department to Build Cyber Capabilities and Prove Their Readiness for Cyber Threats Immersive...
Continua a leggere

​​B2C2 Appoints Nicola White as Group CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON, TOKYO, & JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B2C2, the institutional digital asset pioneer, today announces that it has appointed Nicola...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Strategy Analytics: Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Bolstered by Auto Makers As They Become “All-Electric”

Business Wire