Alabama Teachers Can Now Enroll in Micro Certificate Programs from the National Institute for STEM Education to Earn TEAMS Act Credit for Professional Development

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlabamaAchieves–Alabama educators seeking to improve their STEM knowledge and skills now have new options for professional development (PD) activities that meet the qualifications of the Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science (TEAMS) Act. The National Institute for STEM Education (NISE) has announced that its Micro Certificates and online courses have been approved by the Alabama State Department of Education and can be applied toward the four PD days required under TEAMS contracts.

The NISE STEM Essentials and Teaching Online Essentials Micro Certificates and online courses are uniquely designed to meet teachers’ needs with highly targeted professional development. Priced at $39, each three-hour online course can be completed anytime, anywhere. Teachers who complete two paired courses in an area of practice earn a Micro Certificate and digital badge. Teachers may also choose to complete any individual online course to refine their practice and learn new strategies for teaching.

NISE is an approved Alabama Math, Science, and Technology Initiative (AMSTI) Affiliate. In 2021, the NISE National Certificate for STEM Teaching was named an advanced credential under the TEAMS Act. The NISE Micro Certificates and online courses can be completed by Alabama teachers who have earned or are working toward an advanced credential, or by any teacher who wants to improve their STEM practices.

“The NISE Micro Certificates and online courses make it easy for teachers to maintain their yearly PD hours,” said NISE Executive Director Craig R. Leager. “With rolling admissions, all materials and resources included, and asynchronous courses, teachers can complete their professional learning whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for them.”

For information about NISE programs, visit getstemcertified.com.

About the National Institute for STEM Education

NISE is a research-based support system for campuses and teachers seeking to strengthen STEM instruction and outcomes. Based on 15 STEM Teacher Actions that evolved from STEM professional development originally created at Rice University, NISE’s Campus and Teacher Certificates help school leaders and teachers understand and apply research and best practices in STEM, 21st-century learning, and professional development. For information, visit http://nise.institute.

Contacts

Javier Encinas



281-833-4512



javier@acceleratelearning.com