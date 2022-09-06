Alabama Department of Education Offers Math Nation Resources to All Alabama Public Schools at No Cost Through AMSTI

Comprehensive, proven math resources for grades 6-8 are now available to Alabama students, teachers, and families

MONTGOMERY, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMSTI4ALL–To provide all-inclusive support for the Alabama Course of Study: Mathematics Grades 6-8, the Alabama Department of Education now offers free access to Math Nation powered by Accelerate Learning. The online and print learning resources for grades 6-8 are available at no cost to Alabama public schools thanks to funding from the Alabama Math, Science, and Technology Initiative (AMSTI).

AMSTI is the Alabama Department of Education’s initiative to improve math and science teaching statewide. Through AMSTI’s innovative partnership with Math Nation, Alabama students, teachers, and families can access Math Nation’s resources for 6-8th Grade Math from the web, tablets, and smartphones 24 hours a day.

Math Nation helps students master math skills with individualized instruction from dynamic content videos led by “Study Experts” — and students can choose the Study Expert who best fits their learning style. Using the Math Nation mobile app, students can also download videos and view them offline later when they may not have internet access. In addition to the videos, Math Nation resources include personalized remediation tools, digital practice tools, homework help and virtual tutoring, a professional learning community and resources for teachers, and family support videos. A limited supply of printed student workbooks are available as well.

“Equity — ensuring learning opportunities for all — is a core AMSTI belief,” said AMSTI Director Dr. Sandy Ledwell. “Through this $6 million partnership, Math Nation will provide print and online resources for grades 6-8 Math in the 2022-2023 school year. In the 2023-2024 school year it will add even more resources to support Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2. Our partnership with Math Nation ensures that every student in those courses can engage in grade-level, standards-aligned practice to build their knowledge, skills, and confidence in math, anytime and anywhere.”

About Math Nation

Math Nation is a dynamic online resource that helps students master middle and high school mathematics. It provides 24-hour access to high-quality instructional videos, workbooks, collaborative learning tools, and adaptive assessments and support. For information, visit https://www.mathnation.com or call 888-608-MATH.

