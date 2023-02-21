Akumina Receives ClearBox Choice Awards for Two Categories in Latest Intranet and Employee Experience Platform Report

NASHUA, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akumina, the leading Employee Experience Platform in the world with over 6.5 million daily active users, announced this week that they had been featured in the latest version of the ClearBox Consulting Intranet and Employee Experience Platform report.

For years, ClearBox Consulting has been reviewing the most elite intranets and employee experience platforms in the market. Having scored over a hundred SaaS companies in their time, the consulting firm has published their latest report featuring the top 30 platforms, calling out Akumina for excellence in both ‘Community and Engagement’ and ‘Digital Workplace Integrations.’

The 2023 Intranet and Employee Experience Platform report published by ClearBox Consulting on Monday, January 23rd, is a comprehensive 700+ page report that compares vendors across 10 different digital workplace and modern intranet categories from User Experience and Visual Appeal to Information Finding and Knowledge Management.

The report deemed Akumina “Outstanding in 2 Categories.” Akumina, headquartered in the United States with operations in the UK, India and South America, was first introduced to the market in 2015 and in this short time has become a household vendor within ClearBox’s report.

Scoring a 4.5/5 for ‘Community and engagement,’ ClearBox states, “Akumina’s flexibility stands out in this scenario, giving admins tools to build relevant and attractive community and engagement features.” Akumina’s most recent product update provides a seamless editorial experience, enhancing the experience for communicators and content authors.

The ClearBox report also states, “The platform is a highly flexible and mature product that delivers a top-tier experience for desktop and mobile users alike. Features for content creation, collaboration and information finding are excellent, and the options for integrating with Microsoft 365 and third-party applications are among the best we’ve seen in this report.”

“Akumina is excited to be so highly ranked by ClearBox and is appreciative of the two ClearBox Choice Awards that we took home. Our collaboration with ClearBox over the years has led to many global enterprises selecting the Akumina platform and the depth and breadth of the ClearBox research is a great asset for existing and prospective customers alike,” said David Maffei, Akumina’s president.

About Akumina

Akumina is the employee experience platform that empowers global enterprises to quickly create personalized digital experiences that help employees work smarter, not harder.

By offering a customizable, brandable, and multilingual platform that seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise cloud applications, Akumina delivers a contextual, collaborative, and engaging workplace experience to every user on any device.

Akumina is globally recognized by industry analysts, including earning a designation as a Strong Performer in the Forester Wave™: Intranet Platforms 2022, with the highest possible scores in five categories, including personalization and integrations.

Akumina’s customers include A&E Networks, MassMutual, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Banner Health, and ConocoPhillips. To learn more visit www.akumina.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

