Akili to Participate in LifeSci Partners HealthTech Symposium

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKLI), a leading digital medicine company, today announced that management will present at a fireside chat and participate in a panel discussion on prescription digital therapeutics at the virtual LifeSci Partners HealthTech Symposium on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Details are as follows:

Format: Presentation and Fireside Chat

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Format: Panel Discussion

Topic: Prescription Digital Therapeutics

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chat and panel discussion will be available on the Investors section of Akili’s website at www.akiliinteractive.com.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Our approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine – medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device but experienced like entertainment. Akili’s platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences. For more information, please visit www.akiliinteractive.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Joshua Young

VP of Investor Relations

jyoung@akiliinteractive.com

Media Contact:
Julie DiCarlo

SVP, Communications

julie@akiliinteractive.com

