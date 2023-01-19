<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Akia Raises $6 Million in Series A Funding to Scale Automation Technology
Business Wire

Akia Raises $6 Million in Series A Funding to Scale Automation Technology

di Business Wire

The Series A funding led by Altos Ventures will enable Akia to scale its automation technology to help businesses manage the ongoing labor shortage.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akia, a customer experience automation platform, today announced a $6 million Series A funding round. California-based venture capital firm Altos Ventures led the financing with additional participation from GSR Ventures, who led the previous seed round.

Since launching in 2019, Akia has consistently achieved 3x year-over-year growth, operating primarily in hospitality. The current market conditions, ongoing labor shortage, and post-pandemic impact have increased demand for Akia’s automated customer engagement framework. Akia has helped thousands of businesses eliminate monotonous paperwork, automate processes and drive engagement to better serve consumers and increase efficiency.

In an app-fatigued world, where over 75% of app downloads are not used more than once, Akia’s Mini Apps are mobile experiences that don’t require download or login. From the business perspective, where native apps fall short – costs, maintenance, and engagement challenges – Mini Apps fill these gaps with better accessibility and usability. Companies using Akia’s platform produce more results by leveraging Mini Apps to automate and expedite day-to-day processes like identity verification, security deposit collection, or even contactless hotel check-in.

”Securing this new round of funding from Altos is really a validation of our vision,” said Evan Chen, CEO of Akia. “Consumers are tired of poorly made chatbots, waiting on hold for call centers, or downloading apps for single use. We are committed to developing innovative products and services that help businesses respond more effectively and quickly to the changing needs of their customers.”

The shift towards a contactless first approach and the ongoing staff shortages have created a prime opportunity for Akia to make a splash in the market. Akia is well-positioned to take advantage of these favorable conditions and will continue to expand its reach and impact.

“Akia is paving the path for the next generation of tech-enabled services,” said Jim Dai, Partner at Altos Ventures. “The hospitality sector has faced numerous challenges in recent years and will need a system like Akia to delight customers while improving efficiency. We are thrilled with Akia’s momentum and have complete confidence in its leadership and long-term vision.”

About Akia

Akia is an automated customer engagement platform designed to streamline operations for service businesses. Akia integrates with other technologies, including management systems and hardware platforms, to enable its customers to do even more through communication. For more information, visit www.akia.com.

About Altos Ventures

Founded in 1996, Altos Ventures is a technology investment firm based in Silicon Valley. Through patient and pragmatic investing, Altos partners with early to growth stage technology companies operating in consumer and enterprise sectors, with the goal of building durable and compounding businesses over decades. As a registered investment advisor (RIA) with the SEC, Altos has a uniquely flexible, long-term, and concentrated approach to venture capital, supporting the full lifecycle of companies from inception to global growth and profitability. For more information, please refer to www.altos.vc.

Contacts

Jeremy Milner

BackBay Communications

jeremy.milner@backbaycommunications.com
(401) 862-9422

Articoli correlati

PTV Group, Econolite, and Conundra Continue their Integration by Creating Two Strong and Distinct Businesses, Mobility and Logistics

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bridgepoint and Porsche SE supported PTV, Econolite, and Conundra to join forces in 2022 and now back the further...
Continua a leggere

ATP launches new features to Flightdocs Operations platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATP, the leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, is launching a...
Continua a leggere

AMTD IDEA Group, through AMTD Digital and L’Officiel SAS Inc, announce the inauguration of Their Official and Long-Term Partnership with The Sandbox

Business Wire Business Wire -
DAVOS, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), through its subsidiaries AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), L’Officiel SAS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

PTV Group, Econolite, and Conundra Continue their Integration by Creating Two Strong and Distinct...

Business Wire