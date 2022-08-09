Aiven Named to the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100

Amid a year of exponential growth, including a Series D fundraise solidifying its $3B unicorn valuation, Aiven identified as a top private cloud company

HELSINKI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aiven, a software company that combines the best open source technologies with cloud infrastructure, has been named to the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This achievement marks the first time Aiven has been recognized as part of the annual rankings and cements the company’s position as a global leader in managed cloud data infrastructure.

“This recognition is an exciting achievement; one that validates the very idea of what we thought Aiven could become when we first started,” said Oskari Saarenmaa, Aiven’s CEO. “We designed our cloud data platform with the goal of helping fellow developers worry less and create more, and we are humbled and honored that this simple vision has allowed us to become one of the top private cloud companies in the world. We look forward to continuing this work to reach more developers around the globe.”

For the seventh straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

With a mission to make developers’ lives better, Aiven offers a platform that makes sophisticated open source technologies like Apache Kafka®, PostgreSQL and OpenSearch accessible to all. By offloading mundane tasks of managing infrastructure, Aiven customers can focus on innovation and evolving the industry like Wolt, transforming deliveries from days to minutes with the help of cloud infrastructure and OVO Energy leveraging real-time analytics to drive consumption of renewable energy. Aiven serves a variety of industries, including retail, telecommunication, IT services, education, healthcare and more, with a diverse customer base in more than 50 countries.

“Great companies are born out of all environments, and it’s exciting to see the continued momentum in the cloud sector,” said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “The companies on this list have gone through a rigorous selection process, and join an esteemed alumni list of Cloud 100 companies. As the need for digital transformation continues to drive innovation and efficiencies across industries, we can look to these companies as the absolute best in cloud computing.”

