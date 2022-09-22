Airwallex named “Startup of the Year” in US FinTech Awards 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airwallex, a leading global fintech platform, announced it has been recognized as the “Startup of the Year” in the US FinTech Awards.

The US FinTech Awards celebrate the achievements and successes of the U.S. FinTech community each year. The awards honor innovators, directors, and rising stars across the U.S. industry through 20 categories. This year’s awards attracted hundreds of nominations across each category and across the full spectrum of fintech, and Airwallex is proud to be at the top.

As winner of “Startup of the Year”, Airwallex was recognized by the judging panel to be “innovative and impactful, engaging and always enabling customers in the movement of money on a global scale. This fintech is well on its way to becoming established in the U.S. market and making the world even bigger for its target clients. A lesson in excellence.”

“After launching in the U.S. just one year ago, to be able to take home the award for U.S. Startup of the Year is a true honor,” said Ravi Adusumilli, General Manager, Americas at Airwallex. “That said, this is really just the beginning for Airwallex in the U.S. We are laser focused on ensuring we continue to strengthen our products and offerings so we can provide businesses in the U.S. and broader Americas region with a global infrastructure that can seamlessly support their payment and financial services needs.”

Airwallex was first established in Melbourne, Australia in 2015, and is today, the leading financial technology platform for modern businesses growing beyond borders. The business operates with a team of over 1,200 employees in 19 locations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. In the U.S., Airwallex has a team of almost 50 across product and engineering, legal, risk & compliance, partnerships and sales, and is planning to continue expanding its U.S. team to further strengthen its foothold in the market.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is the leading financial technology platform for modern businesses growing beyond borders. With one of the world’s most powerful payments and banking infrastructure, our technology empowers businesses of all sizes to accept payments, move money globally, and simplify their financial operations, all in one single platform. Established in 2015 in Melbourne, our purpose is to connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers and creators with opportunities in every corner of the world. Today, Airwallex has a global footprint across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Find out more at www.airwallex.com.

About US FinTech Awards

The US FinTech Awards is brought to you by FinTech Intel, the global market intelligence platforms for financial services technology. The US is home to the world’s premier financial services center and a burgeoning financial technology market. These awards were developed to celebrate this incredible community, and the achievements and successes of the country’s best and brightest. The categories are designed to cover the full spectrum of fintech, and submissions are judged by an independent panel of experts.

