Airwallex Expands Global Leadership Team

New hires signal growth plans for 2023

SINGAPORE & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airwallex has today announced senior appointments to its global leadership team as the global payments and financial platform focuses on its expansion into 2023.

Justin Yek has commenced in the newly created role of Head of Strategic Finance and Corporate Development following more than 10 years in banking, finance and start ups including work for Morgan Stanley and Citi. Jon Stona has joined Airwallex as Global Head of Marketing after working at Stripe in senior marketing roles, as well as positions at Google and Nike.

Both positions sit on Airwallex’s global leadership team, reporting to CEO and co-founder Jack Zhang.

Mr Zhang said he has been building a connected and global organisation that would be critical to new opportunities for Airwallex to grow and expand its operations.

“Airwallex has big ambitions for 2023 and while many other companies are having to cut back on staff, we’re investing in our growth and talent,” Mr Zhang said.

“Airwallex wants to help businesses grow, and to do that we’re supercharging our own workforce.

“Justin will be working closely with me and the Airwallex leadership team as we focus on our company strategy and potential M&A investments that align with our global ambitions.

“Jon will take our marketing function to the next level to help drive leads, convert and acquire new customers, and work to encourage repeated use of our different products.

“We connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers and creators with opportunities in every corner of the world and I’m looking forward to working with our new starters to bring that vision to life.”

Head of Strategic Finance and Corporate Development Justin Yek said Airwallex was looking to continue its impressive growth trajectory.

“There are significant opportunities for Airwallex to work with more and more customers and businesses on everything from their payments, treasury, spend and embedded finance, and I’ll be focusing on how we can best achieve that,” Mr Yek said.

Global Head of Marketing Jon Stona said the Airwallex marketing team would be expanding through the year, including with new senior appointments across Australia and New Zealand, North America and Europe.

