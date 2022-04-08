Airspan Networks Announces Filing of Annual Report on 10-K and Conference Call on April 12, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIMO–Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available on the Airspan investor relations website, https://ir.airspan.com/, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Airspan also announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2021 year-end results on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed through a toll-free dial-in, 1-877-589-7296, or 1-215-268-9906 (local) and by requesting the Airspan call, as well as on the Airspan investor relations website, https://ir.airspan.com/. An audio replay will be available on the Airspan investor relations website following the call.

Airspan plans to issue a news release announcing 2021 year-end results after the market closes on Monday, April 11, 2022.

