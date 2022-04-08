Home Business Wire Airspan Networks Announces Filing of Annual Report on 10-K and Conference Call...
Business Wire

Airspan Networks Announces Filing of Annual Report on 10-K and Conference Call on April 12, 2022

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIMO–Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available on the Airspan investor relations website, https://ir.airspan.com/, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Airspan also announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2021 year-end results on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed through a toll-free dial-in, 1-877-589-7296, or 1-215-268-9906 (local) and by requesting the Airspan call, as well as on the Airspan investor relations website, https://ir.airspan.com/. An audio replay will be available on the Airspan investor relations website following the call.

Airspan plans to issue a news release announcing 2021 year-end results after the market closes on Monday, April 11, 2022.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Brett Scheiner

561-893-8660

IR@airspan.com

Media Contact:
Howie Waterman

917-359-5505

hwaterman@airspan.com

Articoli correlati

Exscientia Presents Three Posters Demonstrating Potential of Precision Medicine Platform in Drug Discovery at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
OXFORD, England & VIENNA, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today shared details of its participation at the upcoming American...
Continua a leggere

Kiromic BioPharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highlights Include Company’s Progress in the Following Areas: Advances in the Research, Development, and Manufacturing Processes of the ALEXIS Gamma...
Continua a leggere

Cadence Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its first quarter 2022 financial results webcast on...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Exscientia Presents Three Posters Demonstrating Potential of Precision Medicine Platform in Drug Discovery at...

Business Wire