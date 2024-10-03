AirOps Secures $15.5M to Empower Marketers with AI-Driven Growth Playbooks

Built on advanced language models, AirOps enables marketers to deploy AI at scale, driving unprecedented organic growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AirOps, a company that helps marketers build and scale AI growth workflows, today announced it has raised $15.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Unusual VC, with participation from Wing VC, Founder Collective, XFund, Alt Capital, Lauryn Motamedi, David Rogier, and JD Ross. This funding will accelerate AirOps’ mission to provide marketers with the most powerful platform to build and scale ambitious go-to-market strategies, focusing on human + AI content workflows that produce best-in-class content for the most discerning brands.





“AI is predicted to handle 95% of marketing work by 2027, it’s the creativity, taste, and bold vision—the remaining 5%—that will set great marketers apart,” said Alex Halliday, co-founder and CEO of AirOps. “AirOps empowers marketers to turn ambitious ideas into incredible wins. We believe that today’s growth marketers must reinvent themselves by embracing AI-growth—blending ambitious strategies, the latest AI models and techniques, rapid testing, and irreplaceable human creativity. This new funding fuels our mission to help marketers become ‘Moonshot Marketers’ who can execute bold ideas and achieve transformative results.”

Companies across various industries—including Anne Klein, Informa, Circle, Toys”R”Us, Deepgram, dbt Labs, Rare Candy, and Harvard Business Publishing—are already using AirOps to scale complex playbooks, streamline workflows, and generate high-quality outputs at scale.

“AirOps has been a game-changer for us,” said Rob Hoffman, CEO of Contact Studios. “We’ve been able to codify our 15 years of SEO expertise into AI-powered workflows, making our processes 100% more streamlined and efficient. This enables the team to produce better and faster outcomes for clients.”

“AirOps has proven that AI can deliver real results for our clients, meeting our high-quality bar at scale,” added Ethan Smith, CEO of Graphite. “Their ability to customize workflows to each client and opportunity has been instrumental in scaling our long-tail content creation.”

AirOps launched in late 2022 and has since seen rapid adoption among marketing agencies and in-house teams building AI-growth as a core competency. The company is collaborating with leading experts at agencies like Hypergrowth Partners, and GrowthX Labs to create best-in-class playbooks alongside their platform, making AI-led growth achievable for every marketer.

“There aren’t many instances in my career where I was able to 20x traffic in two months for a company that was already well-established—that just doesn’t happen,” said Marcel Santilli, Former CMO at Deepgram. “Other tools don’t offer the necessary customization and control that AirOps delivers for creating content that drives results.”

With seamless integration into existing tech stacks—including connections to CMS platforms like Webflow, Shopify, WordPress, and more—AirOps unifies the content ecosystem in one place. Users can import SEO data from tools like Semrush, push and pull content from various sources, and leverage brand insights and past content for consistency.

For more information, visit www.airops.com.

About AirOps

AirOps is an AI workflow platform that empowers marketers to build and deploy precise, scalable AI-driven workflows. By combining data, AI models, and the human touch, AirOps enables marketers to execute ambitious growth strategies and produce best-in-class content at scale. Founded in 2022, AirOps is on a mission to help marketers turn their craziest ideas into epic wins. For more information, visit www.airops.com.

Contacts

kendalle@airops.com