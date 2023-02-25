<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Airgain to Host Analyst Day on March 15, 2023
Business Wire

Airgain to Host Analyst Day on March 15, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, will host an Analyst Day on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time and end at approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific time.

Airgain executive leadership will update attendees on the company’s business strategy, growth drivers, and conduct product demonstrations. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear customer and partner testimonials and participate in a question-and-answer session.

In-person attendees can RSVP for the event by emailing the company’s investor relations team at AIRG@gatewayir.com or by calling +1 (949) 574 3860. The event will also be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of Airgain’s website.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain’s expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Contacts

Airgain Investor Contact
Matt Glover and Thomas Thayer

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574 3860

AIRG@gatewayir.com

Articoli correlati

Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado Selects End-to-End Ophthalmology Suite From ModMed for Its Facilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
The practice sought a partner that could manage activities seamlessly, from the front office to the back office, to...
Continua a leggere

Ameresco Awarded Inspiring Efficiency Impact Award by Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading cleantech integrator receives recognition for its Chicago Smart Lighting Program, which transformed Chicago’s streetlighting system and is designed...
Continua a leggere

Edifecs Adds Top Sales Talent to Executive Bench

Business Wire Business Wire -
Proven leader to drive Edifecs sales performance, strategy and team BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado Selects End-to-End Ophthalmology Suite From ModMed for Its...

Business Wire