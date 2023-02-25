Airgain to Host Analyst Day on March 15, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, will host an Analyst Day on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time and end at approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific time.

Airgain executive leadership will update attendees on the company’s business strategy, growth drivers, and conduct product demonstrations. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear customer and partner testimonials and participate in a question-and-answer session.

In-person attendees can RSVP for the event by emailing the company’s investor relations team at AIRG@gatewayir.com or by calling +1 (949) 574 3860. The event will also be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of Airgain’s website.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain’s expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

