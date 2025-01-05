Aircraft Sensors Research Report 2025: $1.5 Billion Market Share, Trends, Dynamics, Forecast, & Growth Analysis 2024-2034 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Share, Trends, Dynamics, Forecast, & Growth Analysis: 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft sensors market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2024 and is likely to grow at a decent CAGR of 4.1% in the long run to reach US$ 2.3 billion in 2034.
The global market for aircraft sensors is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing production rates of aircraft, the growing popularity of next-generation models, and the enhanced integration of advanced avionics and automation systems. Fleet modernization initiatives and the rise of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are also boosting the demand for compact, high-performance sensors.
Moreover, regulatory requirements for improved safety, operational efficiency, and environmental compliance are pushing manufacturers to create sensors that offer greater precision, quicker response times, and enhanced reliability. With innovations like IoT-enabled smart sensors and predictive maintenance capabilities becoming more common, the aircraft sensors market is set for significant changes in the years ahead.
Regional Analysis
North America will continue to be the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period.
North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft sensors during the forecast period, underpinned by its position as the world's leading aerospace manufacturing hub. The region is home to major OEMs like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and GE Aerospace, along with a robust network of NADCAP-approved sensor facilities.
The high production rates of commercial aircraft, cutting-edge military programs like the F-35, B-21 Raider, and KC-46, along with a strong demand for Brakes & Wheels services, keep the sensors industry highly active. The region also leads in technological innovation, including the integration of automation, Industry 4.0 monitoring, and environmentally friendly processing techniques.
Whereas, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing area, fueled by a rapid increase in aircraft manufacturing capacity, rising defense budgets, and the localization of supply chains. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are making significant investments in both original equipment (OE) and Brakes & Wheels capabilities, backed by homegrown aircraft programs like the COMAC C919, HAL Tejas, and Mitsubishi SpaceJet, as well as major fleet expansions.
Moreover, international processors are establishing NADCAP-approved facilities in this region to cater to the surging demand, similar to the investments made by Bodycote and PCC in China and Singapore.
Key Players
The market is moderately fragmented, with the top five players securing about half of the market share. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including sensor accuracy and reliability, miniaturization and weight reduction, integration with advanced avionics and data systems, compliance with stringent aerospace safety standards, and the ability to deliver cost-effective solutions with rapid production turnaround etc.
Key Topics Covered:
Aircraft Sensors Market Assessment (2019-2034) (US$ Million and Thousand Units)
- Market Segment Analysis (2024 and 2034) (US$ Million and Thousand Units)
- Market Trend (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2034) (US$ Million and Thousand Units)
- Market Roadmap
- Commercial Aircraft Projections (2018-2034)
- Defense Budget Outlook (2023-2028)
- Key Military Aircraft Delivery Trend (2016-2024)
- World Military UAS Budget Forecast (2019-2028)
- Regional Jets Projections (2019-2032) (Embraer, COMAC, ATR, and Sukhoi)
- Business Jets Projections (2019-2034)
- Aircraft Engine Deliveries (Selected Process Programs) (2018-2032)
Report Scope
- Report Objectives
- Research Methodology
- Adjacent Studies/Reports Utilized During the Market Study
- Market Segmentation
- Secondary Research
- Key Information Gathered from Secondary Research
- Primary Research
- Key Information Gathered from Primary Research
- Breakdown of Primary Interviews by Region, Designation, and Value Chain Node
- Data Analysis and Triangulation
Aircraft Sensors Market Environment Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Industry Life Cycle Analysis
- Key Trends
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Competitive Analysis
- AMETEK Inc.
- Amphenol Corporation
- Crane Holding Co.
- Collins Aerospace
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Meggitt PLC
- Safran SA
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Thales Group
- TransDigm Group, Inc.
Market Segmentation
By Aircraft Type
- Commercial Aircraft
- General Aviation
- Regional Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
- Helicopter
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
By Sensor Type
- Pressure Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Position Sensor
- Force/Torque Sensor
- Inertial Sensor
- Other Sensors
By Application Type
- Engine
- Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes
- Flight Control Systems
- Cabin, Cargo & ECS
- Other Applications
By End-User Type
- OE
- Aftermarket
By Region
- North America (Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Others)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjzxtv
