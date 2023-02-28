Aircraft Performance Group Propels Flight Performance Solutions to the Future with the Launch of iPreFlight Genesis™ PRO

iPreFlight Genesis PRO, the most advanced flight operations solution available, allows businesses to lower operating costs and improve efficiencies with seamless bi-directional collaboration between flight crews and dispatchers.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APG–Aircraft Performance Group (APG), the leading global provider of proprietary flight operations software solutions, today released iPreFlight Genesis PRO, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in integrated flight planning, runway analysis and weight & balance.

In today’s environment, companies face mounting pressure to do more with less and navigate a challenging labor market, all while striving to meet consumers’ rising expectations. iPreFlight Genesis PRO introduces an all-new, fully integrated solution that eliminates inefficient phone calls between dispatch and flight crews, decreases operational change reaction times, and improves communication accuracy with a fully synchronized technology between the web and mobile devices.

Dispatchers can access a comprehensive and flexible web-based application for global flight plan calculation and filing, runway performance calculations and weight and balance. Flight crews can use the iPad application to review and modify trip plans at any point during the mission, verify runway performance calculations, and check weight and balance parameters either in connected mode or completely offline. The seamless coordination between aircraft dispatchers and flight crews enables optimized global flight planning with integrated enroute, take-off, and landing performance.

APG believes everything begins with empowering business aviation operators with an arsenal of easy-to-use tools that help transform their businesses into ultra-efficient, compliant, finely tuned operations, no matter where they are in the world. “iPreFlight Genesis PRO brings together APG’s proven track record of 20+ years of providing trusted runway performance combined with RocketRoute’s global flight planning, routing and filing capabilities and Seattle Avionics’ global Chart Data. Together, we are creating the future now,” said Shawn Mechelke, President of APG. “With iPreFlight Genesis PRO business aviation companies can deliver a superior experience to clients, simplify workflows, and decrease training time and operating costs.”

Supporting over 350 aircraft types, the most aircraft types in the industry, iPreFlight Genesis PRO uses first principles data for performance calculations offering customers the highest level of accuracy and confidence in APG’s solution. iPreFlight Genesis PRO unlocks features beyond seamless bi-directional collaboration, including Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), allowing connectivity to customer applications.

Learn more about iPreFlight Genesis PRO or get a demo at flyapg.com or email us at sales@apgdata.com

