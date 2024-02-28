Airbyte Launches First Python Library for Data Movement, Providing Access to Hundreds of Data Connectors

Adding one command to code makes it easy to move data across almost any source and destination

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataconnectors—Airbyte, creators of the leading open-source data movement infrastructure, today announced availability of PyAirbyte, an open-source Python library, that makes it easy to move data across API sources and destinations by enabling Airbyte resources to be created and managed using code, rather than the user interface (UI). Python users gain access to Airbyte’s more than 250 data connectors – rather than having to build and maintain those themselves. Airbyte is the first to provide Python users this capability with availability of over 250 connectors.





“A majority of existing data pipelines are written in Python today,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. “We’ve seen growing demand for this capability, which provides a natural fit into the coding workflow and only requires running one command.”

Python is a popular programming language for data engineers because of its simplicity, versatility, scalability, and the wide range of libraries and frameworks for data manipulation, exploration, and visualization. Python easily integrates with other tools commonly used in data analysis and data science, such as SQL databases, Hadoop, and Spark.

PyAirbyte is an addition to the Airbyte API and Terraform Provider, which enable Airbyte resources to be managed programmatically – streamlining workflows and integrating Airbyte configurations with existing data infrastructure. Other deployment models include Airbyte Open Source, Airbyte Self-Managed, Airbyte Cloud, and Powered by Airbyte.

Key features and benefits of PyAirbyte include the following.

Programmatically manage data movement : Airbyte resources can now be created and managed through code, providing a more efficient and scalable approach for managing data pipelines.

: Airbyte resources can now be created and managed through code, providing a more efficient and scalable approach for managing data pipelines. Integrate Airbyte configuration within existing data infrastructure : PyAirbyte enables users to merge changes to Airbyte configurations, enhancing workflow efficiency and simplifying the deployment process.

: PyAirbyte enables users to merge changes to Airbyte configurations, enhancing workflow efficiency and simplifying the deployment process. Automate Airbyte configuration management : Leveraging automation minimizes the likelihood of errors and improves efficiency, saving engineering time.

: Leveraging automation minimizes the likelihood of errors and improves efficiency, saving engineering time. Compatibility: Works with open-source orchestration tools, like Airflow and Dagster, as well as LangChain for creation of applications using large language models (LLMs).

There is a Getting Started guide available and go here to register for the webinar on March 14 to learn more.

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data movement infrastructure leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte offers four products: Airbyte Open Source, Airbyte Self-Managed, Airbyte Cloud, and Powered by Airbyte. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

Contacts

Joe Eckert for Airbyte



Eckert Communications



jeckert@eckertcomms.com