Airbyte Joins the Agentic AI Foundation as a Silver Member to Advance Secure, Governed Data Integration for Agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#dataconnectors--Airbyte, creator of the open data movement platform, today announced it has joined the Linux Foundation's newly formed Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) as a Silver Member, reinforcing its commitment to enabling scalable, secure, and governed data connectivity for next-generation agentic AI systems.

As organizations adopt autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agent technology, data integration becomes a foundational requirement—ensuring AI systems have access to accurate, timely, and policy-controlled information that exists across SaaS applications, databases, warehouses, lakes, and in streaming real-time data. Airbyte’s modern ELT/ETL approach, extensive connector ecosystem, and commitment to open standards makes it a natural partner for the Agentic AI Foundation’s mission to operationalize trustworthy agentic AI at scale.

“Agentic AI is only as strong as the data it can securely and reliably access,” said Michel Tricot, CEO and co-founder, Airbyte. “Joining the Agentic AI Foundation aligns with our mission to help organizations unify and activate their data across the stack – so AI agents can operate with context, governance, and confidence.”

The Agentic AI Foundation is building a collaborative ecosystem of technology leaders, enterprises, and innovators focused on best practices, reference architectures, and standards that support safe deployment of agentic AI. Through its membership, Airbyte will contribute technical expertise and practical insights across key areas, including:

Secure and scalable data movement between diverse APIs, databases, and agentic applications;

Building open and transparent standards that power auditability and trust;

Handling permissions, credentials, and authorizations for users and agents;

Interoperability across AI agent frameworks, orchestration layers, and data platforms.

“We are seeing AI enter a new phase, as conversational systems shift to autonomous agents that can work together. Within just one year, MCP, AGENTS.md and goose have become essential tools for developers building this new class of agentic technologies,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. “Bringing these projects together under the AAIF ensures they can grow with the transparency and stability that only open governance provides. The Linux Foundation is proud to serve as the neutral home where they will continue to build AI infrastructure the world will rely on.”

Building the Data Backbone for Autonomous AI

Agentic AI systems depend on continuous data access, not one-off snapshots – requiring robust orchestration between operational and analytical systems. Airbyte’s connector-first model and extensible platform helps ensure agentic systems can reliably retrieve the most relevant signals while maintaining data integrity and policy enforcement.

Airbyte’s participation in the Agentic AI Foundation will support initiatives around reference implementations, interoperability guidelines, and production-ready infrastructure patterns that allow enterprises to deploy agentic AI with confidence.

About Airbyte

Airbyte, the open data movement platform, empowers data teams in the AI era by transforming raw data into actionable insights with the industry’s largest ecosystem of connectors. Committed to best-in-class security and compliance standards, Airbyte offers low-code, no-code, and AI-powered connector development for structured and unstructured data. Teams can manage pipelines via API, Terraform, AI Connector Builder UI, and Python libraries across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Trusted by 7,000 enterprises, Airbyte is the go-to solution for modern data management. For more information, visit airbyte.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Eckert for Airbyte

jeckert@eckertcomms.com