AIM Consulting Announces Kyle Mizell as Senior Vice President of Consulting Services

Managing cross-functional technology projects is challenging, with companies rapidly adopting best-of-breed technology solutions to meet business needs. AIM Consulting is a rapidly growing leader in technology consulting services and solutions delivery that helps companies compete effectively in the digital world.

Michael Mallahan, President of AIM Consulting, spoke on Mizell’s promotion:

“Kyle has an innate ability to predict technology advancements creating impactful and innovative solutions delivering a competitive edge for our clients. With Kyle firmly at the helm in this new role, we look forward to continued growth with an intensified focus on forward-thinking innovation.”

Mizell brings over twenty years of experience in technology and engineering across various companies and industries. Most recently, Mizell was the Vice President of Technology and Strategy and has held multiple positions within the consulting services division during his nine years with AIM.

Kyle Mizell, Senior Vice President of Consulting Services, spoke on the recent promotion:

“Since joining AIM in 2014, one thing that has remained constant is our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Nothing is better than being in an environment that cultivates innovation and brings technology enthusiasts together to empower our client’s growth and success. I am grateful for the opportunity to expand my role as we evolve, scale, and expand our capabilities in emerging technologies.”

AIM’s differentiation is its collaborative engagement model that provides cross-functional results. AIM works with clients, shoulder to shoulder, for one goal – their success.

