AIDP’s Founder Andy Khawaja Recognized as Top Influential Leader Globally

Dr. Andy Khawaja and his company, Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, are continually celebrated for their philanthropic-driven goals and achievements in the artificial intelligence space.

Andy Khawaja’s leadership and legacy has gifted countless across the globe with products and services in a vast variety of industries that have improved living conditions and created new possibilities.

For this reason, he is featured in Industry Era as a “Top Influential Leader of 2022.”

“I am proud of what we are creating, and I believe we will change the world. You have to have passion for what you do and believe in what you do,” Dr. Khawaja said.

Dr. Andy Khawaja has made it clear that his objective is to “build, innovate, succeed, and give back,” and he has certainly succeeded – but shows no signs of slowing down.

Khawaja told Industry Era, “I am motivated by the things I see going on in the world. I’m driven by the change that I envision for the future.”

As a leader, Andy Khawaja also focuses his efforts on mentorship to foster a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovation.

Industry Era describes Andy Khawaja as a “brilliant innovator & life changer.” These are only a few of many reasons he has been recognized as a “Top Influential Leader.”

Dr. Andy Khawaja proudly accepted this recognition and remains eager to bring more positive change and innovation to the world and generations to come.

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

