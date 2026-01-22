AI Neo-Insurer MGT Launches New Small Commercial Insurance Coverage for Artisan Contractors

New business owner’s package delivers specialized risk protection via proprietary technology that quotes and binds in minutes

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGT, a vertically AI-native neo-insurer, today launched its new Artisan Contractor Business Owner’s Package (BOP) to bundle general liability and property protection for plumbers, electricians, painters and more. Powered by MGT’s proprietary AI platform, insurance agents can quote and bind coverage in less than three minutes—delivering unprecedented speed and underwriting rigor to the artisan contractor market.

This newly launched offering is built for small specialty contractors who focus on service, repair, and standard installation work, and protects their tools, equipment, and livelihood under a single, affordable policy, allowing them to focus on their craft. MGT also provides instant Certificates of Insurance (COIs), required for artisan contractors to begin a job.

“Agents need insurance products for contractors that are straightforward to place quickly and grounded in sound underwriting,” said Niall Fitzgerald, head of Product & Underwriting at MGT. “MGT’s Artisan Contractor BOP delivers both, offering a targeted solution that helps agents better serve local contractors while supporting long-term portfolio stability.”

MGT’s Artisan Contractor BOP is designed for contractors with policies starting at $750 in annual premium, depending on risk factors and coverage selections. The recent product launch enables MGT to address a new market of small business owners by giving contractors the confidence to scale, the security to hire, and the resilience to bounce back from unexpected setbacks.

“Commercial insurance is the unsung hero of our economy, empowering entrepreneurs to take risks and grow. Yet, artisan contractors, the very backbone of our communities, are too often underserved by 'one-size-fits-all' insurance products,” said Graham Topol, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at MGT.

“We launched our Artisan Contractor BOP to address the unique risks these professionals face. Whether a solo plumber or leading a crew, you need a policy that understands your trade and protects your assets and craftsmanship,” said Chad Nitschke, general manager, E&S at MGT.

This launch continues MGT’s momentum, following the appointments of Naydia Chantarasompoth and Annie Pratt to scale operations and drive growth. Additionally, the AI neo-insurer announced its $21.6 million Series B funding in 2025 to expand smarter, faster, and more accessible insurance coverage for small businesses across the U.S. MGT is building its vertical-AI stack to deliver a radically better experience for brokers and insureds.

For more information about MGT’s latest Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) appetite, visit MGT’s AI-powered Appetite Agent at mgtinsurance.com.

About MGT

MGT is a vertical AI neo-insurer designed to modernize commercial P&C insurance for small businesses and their agents. By leveraging a full-stack model that integrates data and technology, MGT is improving the entire insurance buying process from data to policy, streamlining what used to be a weeks-long process into a matter of minutes. MGT supports small businesses navigating insurance by addressing their biggest challenges with the expertise and forward-thinking that define the industry. MGT Insurance is an “A-” AM Best rated carrier with a national presence in both admitted and E&S markets. For more information about MGT, please visit mgtinsurance.com.

