AI Can’t Be What AI Can’t See

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As global organizations move deeper into AI-driven decision-making, they are entering a new reality. They are no longer just designing AI systems for humans; they are designing humans for a machine world. Everyday actions, leadership decisions, and cultural norms now function as training data and blueprints for algorithms. In a world reshaped by AI, we need a stronger role for humans. The winners will be those who model values and economic value that shapes AI.

In Role Modelship: Multiply Your Impact to Influence AI (January 20, 2026; River Grove, $19.95), Silicon Valley executive and advisor Eli Potter demonstrates that AI-powered workplaces will only be as ethical, inclusive, and effective as the behaviors leaders model every day. The greatest danger we face is not that our aim with AI is too high and we miss, but that our aim for humanity is too low and we reach it. While AI cannot understand values in the abstract, it can recognize and replicate patterns of behavior encoded in data, making humans conduct the upstream infrastructure of intelligent systems.

Role Modelship outlines a values-and-behaviors system and mindset built on five disciplines: Stewardship, Fellowship, Mentorship, Leadership, and Sponsorship. It provides a practical framework for aligning culture, talent, and technology. When systems fail, role models become infrastructure, raising the ceiling for humans, organizations, and products.

Role Modelship equips organizations to:

Define a stronger role for humans in the age of AI.

Encourage dialogue about human, societal, and profit trade-offs.

Leverage Role Modelship as the new oil.

Apply the BRAVER Change management practice.

Create cross-organizational AI guardrails, and make responsible AI a team sport.

Drawing on more than 200 real-world examples and a clear crawl–walk–run maturity model, Role Modelship offers a concise blueprint for leaders navigating AI-enabled workplaces. Role Modelship is inspiring thousands of leaders to rethink everything they deliberately exemplify—in their personal lives, careers, businesses, and products.

To learn more about Eli Potter and her work, visit www.rolemodelshiphabits.com.

