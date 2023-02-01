<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
AHEAD Named a National Top Workplace

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AHEAD, a national leading provider of cloud, data, and digital engineering solutions, announced it has earned a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with exemplary cultures, basing the recognition solely on employee feedback collected by third-party research company, Energage.

AHEAD‘s culture is built on deeply-rooted core values that enable empowerment, community, and problem-solving—all in pursuit of helping both employees and clients accelerate their impact.

Based on survey data, 91% of employees would recommend working at AHEAD, ranking AHEAD in the top 11% of enterprise IT consulting companies for employee referrals.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of analyzing feedback from more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“As an organization that deeply values employee experience, we are delighted to be recognized for our rich and rewarding culture,” said Kristin Supancich, AHEAD’s chief people officer. “The secret is out that there’s something special about AHEAD.”

About AHEAD

AHEAD builds and manages digital platforms that power the most successful organizations in the world. Our consultative approach, unmatched engineering, and innovative solutions combine to accelerate the impact of technology in every client we serve.

Contacts

Lindsey Harrison

Lindsey.Harrison@walkersands.com

