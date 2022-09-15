Agilysys to Reveal New Digital and Mobile Software Approaches to Overcoming Hospitality Staff Shortages

G2E (Global Gaming Expo) Innovation Lab session on October 11 will highlight how properties are using new technology to improve guest services despite staff constraints

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global gaming industry saw record revenue in 2021 and is expected to do so again in 2022, with industry analysts revising expected revenues upward to $876 billion from a previous estimate of $747.9 billion according to the Global Gaming Industry study posted by ReportLinker in July. However, as patrons return in record numbers, owners, operators and management teams are struggling to staff enough positions to serve them.

About 6.2 million U.S. hospitality workers lost their jobs in 2020 due to pandemic shutdowns, and many of these workers have left the industry permanently or retired. According to a survey by job search site Joblist, half of U.S. hospitality workers surveyed said they would not be returning to the same jobs they held before the shutdowns, and one-third said they are no longer considering working in hospitality.

The combination of continued staff shortages and increased guest demand is accelerating the development of inventive and quick-to-deploy technology solutions to close this gap. At the G2E (Global Gaming Expo), Agilysys hospitality experts will host an Innovation Lab session on Tuesday, October 11 at 2:00 p.m. that will reveal real-world examples of new mobile, on-demand and kiosk-based software solutions that casino resorts and other properties are deploying with immediate guest-pleasing and revenue-driving results.

G2E is the largest gaming and entertainment event in North America. The event will be held at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas October 10-13, and will host hospitality industry professionals from all over the world. In addition to its Innovation Lab session, Agilysys also will showcase its software Experience Enhancers™ Collections that extend Agilysys’ property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions, and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) solutions to amplify Return on Experience (ROE) for both guests and staff.

ROE measures how technology creates more engaged and empowered staff members as well as guests that return more often, spend more, and leave stronger reviews. ROE covers longer-term returns gained by ensuring every experience at every touchpoint avoids disappointment and creates a champion. Built to improve ROE through a variety of staff and guest experiences, Agilysys’ Experience Enhancers Collections enable property operators, management companies and owners to maximize the emotional and empirical returns derived from unifying advanced technology across their operations.

“As those of us who serve or work in this industry know, hospitality is a zero-disappointment business,” said Ramesh Srinivasan, president and CEO for Agilysys. “Even one negative experience among a dozen positive ones can provoke a patron to leave a negative review or tell others about their disappointment. That is why we collaborate with our customers and other thought leaders in hospitality and gaming to continuously understand what guests and employees value most so we can design and deliver software that optimizes those experiences across a property and over time. We are finding that new digital, mobile and self-service technologies are proving to be game-changers for many properties, elevating guest satisfaction and revenue while reducing employee stress,” Srinivasan concluded.

Casinos and resorts interested in actions they can take to elevate guest service despite staffing constraints can see demonstrations in Agilysys’ G2E Booth #3800 and learn more in the Agilysys Innovation Lab session on Tuesday, October 11 at 2:00 p.m. Those who participate in booth demonstrations will have the chance to win a $250 Amazon gift card. To schedule a meeting with an Agilysys hospitality expert, please click here.

About Global Gaming Expo

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) is the world’s premier gathering of commercial and tribal gaming professionals. For more than 20 years, G2E has convened the global gaming industry to discover cutting-edge technology, connect with peers and industry experts, and access expert education. For more information, please visit https://www.globalgamingexpo.com/en-us.html.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point of sale (POS), and inventory and procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and for employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.Agilysys.com

Contacts

Media: Jen Reeves, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6007, jennifer.reeves@agilysys.com

Investors: Jessica Hennessy, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6116, jessica.hennessy@agilysys.com or investorrelations@agilysys.com