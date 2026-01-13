Agilysys to Report Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results January 26th and Host Conference Call and Webcast

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that enable organizations to go beyond what they can accomplish with traditional property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions and food-and-beverage inventory and procurement (F&B I&P) systems, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2026 third quarter results after the market closes on Monday January 26, 2026 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the public.

All participants should register for the call using the participant registration URL: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4f6b805c6f4b423fa0acb895a2ff6bd4

Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with the dial-in instructions and a unique PIN number to access the live call. Interested parties also can listen to the conference call live via the Internet at https://www.agilysys.com/en/event-presentation/. Approximately two hours after the call concludes, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art hospitality software solutions and services that help organizations go beyond what they can accomplish with traditional property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions and food and beverage inventory and procurement systems. Modern, state-of-the-art solutions work standalone to provide best-in-class capabilities, or together in a coordinated ecosystem that unifies data and workflows across a property, to equip staff members to delight guests, improve efficiency and grow margins. www.agilysys.com

Investor Contact:

Jessica Hennessy

Vice President of Investor Relations

Agilysys, Inc.

770-810-6116 or investorrelations@agilysys.com