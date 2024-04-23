Agilysys Spa Debuts Revenue Optimization Enhancements Powered By Agilysys guestsense.ai At ISPA 2024

– Built-in AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology leverages contextual variables, real-time data and user-controlled rules to optimize scheduling, increase revenue and improve profitability for spa operations, demonstrated in Agilysys Booth 901 —

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today debuted revenue optimization enhancements leveraging AI technology incorporated in Agilysys Spa. These new revenue optimization capabilities, powered by Agilysys guestsense.ai, are being demonstrated in Agilysys Booth 901 at the International Spa Association (ISPA) Conference held in the Phoenix Convention Center on April 23 -25, 2024.





guestsense.ai is an Artificial Intelligence capability Agilysys has embedded in its core solutions to power automated analysis and decision-making capabilities for hospitality-oriented businesses that want to optimize how they offer the right guest the right service at the right time and at the right price. Agilysys Spa is one of the first of the Agilysys core solutions to leverage guestsense.ai, with intelligence focused on improving revenue and profitability optimization for spa operations. New AI-powered capabilities include Minimum Gap Restrictions, Revenue Management and Conversational Reservations.

Minimum Gap Restriction – This innovative new feature helps a spa optimize its revenue and profit. For reservations that are not a perfect fit, this feature lets a spa set a minimum gap between reservations, so a spa does not lose revenue for services that leave unsold gaps in the schedule. This feature mimics the booking strategies of trained spa staff and is essential for optimized online bookings. By avoiding unsold gaps, a spa operation can make the most of its revenue potential.

Revenue Management – Agilysys continues to enhance its revenue management features with demand forecasting powered by guestsense.ai. The forecasting logic enhances Dynamic Pricing and Dynamic Availability strategies to ensure the spa is booking the right guest, the right service, at the right time and the right price. Combined with Minimum Gap Restriction, Agilysys Spa provides the leading spa revenue optimization tools in the industry today.

Conversational Reservations – To help address the labor shortage in the spa industry, Agilysys has partnered with PolyAI to provide full conversational reservations with an AI spa concierge. As more consumers recognize the power of natural language search, the value of AI-powered Conversational Reservations is becoming clear. Conversational Reservations can provide a full, end-to-end, live booking experience 24 hours a day decreasing lost sale opportunities and maximizing revenue.

Frank Pitsikalis, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy for Agilysys, noted, “We are at the forefront of delivering practical applications of AI technology expressly created for hospitality organizations. Incorporating guestsense.ai into Agilysys Spa for immediate revenue optimization advantages is just the start of the plans we have for helping our customers leverage real-time data and automated decisioning logic to better serve both guests and staff.”

