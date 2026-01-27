Agilysys Announces 16th Consecutive Record Revenue Quarter: $80.4M in Fiscal 2026 Q3

Includes Subscription Revenue Growth of 23%

Raises Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Total Revenue Guidance to $318M

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today reported results for its Fiscal 2026 third quarter ending December 31, 2025.

Summary of Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Total net revenue increased 15.6% to a record $80.4 million compared to total net revenue of $69.6 million in the comparable prior-year period.

Recurring revenue (comprised of subscription and maintenance charges) was a record $52.0 million, or 64.7% of total net revenue, compared to $44.4 million, or 63.8% of total net revenue for the same period in Fiscal 2025. Subscription revenue increased 23.1% year-over-year and was 67.0% of total recurring revenue compared to 63.8% of total recurring revenue in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025.

Gross margin was 62.5% in the Fiscal 2026 third quarter compared to 63.0% in the comparable prior-year period.

Net income in the Fiscal 2026 third quarter was $9.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the comparable prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $17.3 million compared to $14.7 million in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.42 per share in the Fiscal 2026 third quarter compared to $0.38 per share in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) in the Fiscal 2026 third quarter was $22.7 million compared to free cash flow of $19.7 million in the Fiscal 2025 third quarter (reconciliation included in financial tables). Ending cash balance was $81.5 million compared to ending cash balance of $73.0 million as of Fiscal 2025 year-end.

Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “Q3 Fiscal 2026 revenue was a record $80.4 million, the 16th consecutive record revenue quarter, with 15.6% year-over-year total revenue growth driven by subscription revenue growth of 23.1%. We are pleased to see the business momentum surge that occurred during the first half of Fiscal 2026 carry into the second half.

Mr. Srinivasan continued, “We continue to achieve excellent implementation execution progress in the field, resulting in Q3 Fiscal 2026 professional services revenue growing 22.0% over the prior year despite the holiday season and reduction of paid R&D related services revenue with a couple such projects having advanced to the implementation phase. Total backlog levels reduced slightly during the quarter. The current backlog calculations continue to exclude the major PMS project we are making good progress with.”

“We remain comfortable with previous Fiscal 2026 full year guidance levels provided for year-over-year subscription revenue growth of 29%, excluding any subscription revenue contribution from the major PMS project, and Adjusted EBITDA of 20% of revenue. We are raising Fiscal 2026 total revenue guidance to $318 million, the higher end of the previous guidance range. Our visibility into the rest of this fiscal year and into Fiscal 2027 remains excellent,” Mr. Srinivasan concluded.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

The Company is raising its full year total revenue guidance to $318 million while reiterating Adjusted EBITDA at 20% of revenue for the full fiscal year and year-over-year subscription revenue growth of 29%. Subscription revenue growth expectations exclude any material revenue from the large-scale PMS project currently in progress.

Dave Wood, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We continue to execute well on our fiscal year plan with business momentum continuing into the third quarter of Fiscal 2026. Backlog deployment remained strong during the quarter as the pace of implementations has continued to match or exceed sales velocity. Given the visibility into sales and our current backlog levels, we are well positioned to achieve stated guidance levels.”

2026 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

Agilysys is hosting a conference call and webcast today, January 26, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both the call and the webcast are open to the public. Interested parties can register for the call at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4f6b805c6f4b423fa0acb895a2ff6bd4. After registration, an email confirmation with a personalized PIN will be provided along with further access details. Please plan to register 15 minutes prior to the presentation to receive confirmation and further instruction in a timely manner.

Interested parties also can access the conference call live through the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page of Agilysys.com. Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

Forward-Looking Language

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our revenue, subscription revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the 2026 fiscal year.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated herein and in other filings and statements include, among others, the impact macroeconomic factors may have on the overall business environment, our ability to achieve our Fiscal 2026 guidance, maintaining sales momentum, the Company's ability to convert the backlog into revenue, and the Risk Factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Additionally, references to "record" financial and business levels in this document refer only to the time period after Agilysys made the transformation to an entirely hospitality focused software solutions company in FY2014.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules are used. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Management believes that such information can enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The Company has included the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insight into the Company’s overall profitability from core operations before certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, other (gains) and charges, net, and legal settlements, net, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at the Company's current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate and tax events as defined in the accompanying tables and defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

See the accompanying tables below for the definitions and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art hospitality software solutions and services that help organizations go beyond what they can accomplish with traditional property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions and food and beverage inventory and procurement systems (F&B I&P). Modern, state-of-the-art solutions work standalone to provide best-in-class capabilities, or together in a coordinated ecosystem that unifies data and workflows across and among properties, to equip staff members to delight guests, improve efficiency and grow margins. The Agilysys 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue: Products $ 10,681 $ 10,677 $ 30,731 $ 31,077 Subscription and maintenance 52,007 44,379 151,586 123,853 Professional services 17,702 14,505 54,049 46,422 Total net revenue 80,390 69,561 236,366 201,352 Cost of goods sold: Products 5,946 5,550 18,182 15,982 Subscription and maintenance 10,909 9,531 31,742 26,466 Professional services 13,293 10,625 39,938 31,967 Total cost of goods sold 30,148 25,706 89,862 74,415 Gross profit 50,242 43,855 146,504 126,937 Gross profit margin 62.5 % 63.0 % 62.0 % 63.0 % Operating expenses: Product development 18,926 14,971 54,207 45,863 Sales and marketing 9,106 9,013 30,681 24,822 General and administrative 10,833 9,536 31,753 30,181 Depreciation of fixed assets 1,009 985 2,918 2,738 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 1,417 1,622 4,307 2,777 Other (gains) charges, net (2,717 ) (12 ) (7,923 ) 2,576 Legal settlements, net (64 ) 330 161 699 Total operating expense 38,510 36,445 116,104 109,656 Operating income 11,732 7,410 30,400 17,281 Other income (expense): Interest income 485 416 1,278 3,293 Interest expense (30 ) (657 ) (303 ) (1,116 ) Other income, net 696 574 2,068 804 Income before taxes 12,883 7,743 33,443 20,262 Income tax provision 2,986 3,913 6,946 962 Net income $ 9,897 $ 3,830 $ 26,497 $ 19,300 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 27,970 27,667 27,882 27,446 Net income per share - basic: $ 0.35 $ 0.14 $ 0.95 $ 0.70 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 28,438 28,314 28,379 28,248 Net income per share - diluted: $ 0.35 $ 0.14 $ 0.93 $ 0.68

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2025

(Unaudited) March 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,453 $ 73,041 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $780 and $627, respectively 63,699 31,529 Contract assets 3,420 4,523 Inventories 7,794 5,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,407 9,260 Total current assets 169,773 123,527 Property and equipment, net 14,692 16,718 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,903 17,114 Goodwill 135,845 130,640 Intangible assets, net 68,785 70,802 Deferred income taxes, non-current 60,519 66,520 Other non-current assets 10,661 9,049 Total assets $ 475,178 $ 434,370 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,504 $ 12,388 Contract liabilities 92,502 70,654 Accrued liabilities 19,472 22,324 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,423 5,658 Total current liabilities 129,901 111,024 Deferred income taxes, non-current 11,501 10,986 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 14,881 17,304 Debt, non-current — 24,000 Other non-current liabilities 5,772 5,170 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common shares, without par value, at $0.30 stated value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,342,288 shares issued; and 28,097,684 and 28,015,775 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 10,003 10,003 Treasury shares, 5,244,604 and 5,326,513 at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively (1,576 ) (1,600 ) Capital in excess of stated value 125,719 109,785 Retained earnings 187,477 160,980 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,500 ) (13,282 ) Total shareholders' equity 313,123 265,886 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 475,178 $ 434,370

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 26,497 $ 19,300 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss on asset disposals 2 24 Depreciation of fixed assets 2,918 2,738 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 4,307 2,777 Amortization of developed technology acquired 498 301 Deferred income taxes 5,823 (980 ) Share-based compensation 15,798 12,656 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (21,681 ) (8,840 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 34,162 27,976 Investing activities Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired — (144,945 ) Capital expenditures (1,424 ) (2,082 ) Additional investments in corporate-owned life insurance policies — (27 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,424 ) (147,054 ) Financing activities Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs — 49,646 Debt repayments (24,000 ) (12,000 ) Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan purchases 777 453 Repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding (1,357 ) (2,848 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (24,580 ) 35,251 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 254 (303 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,412 (84,130 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 73,041 144,891 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 81,453 $ 60,761

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 9,897 $ 3,830 $ 26,497 $ 19,300 Income tax provision 2,986 3,913 6,946 962 Income before taxes 12,883 7,743 33,443 20,262 Depreciation of fixed assets 1,009 985 2,918 2,738 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 1,417 1,622 4,307 2,777 Amortization of developed technology acquired 165 163 498 301 Interest expense (income), net (455 ) 241 (975 ) (2,177 ) EBITDA (a) 15,019 10,754 40,191 23,901 Share-based compensation 5,769 4,218 15,798 12,656 Other (gains) charges, net (2,717 ) (12 ) (7,923 ) 2,576 Other non-operating (income) expense, net (696 ) (574 ) (2,068 ) (804 ) Legal settlements, net (64 ) 330 161 699 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 17,311 $ 14,716 $ 46,159 $ 39,028 (a) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology) (b) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology), and excluding charges relating to i) share-based compensation, ii) other (gains) and charges, net, iii) other non-operating expense (income), and iv) legal settlements, net

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 9,897 $ 3,830 $ 26,497 $ 19,300 Amortization of developed technology acquired 165 163 498 301 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 1,417 1,622 4,307 2,777 Share-based compensation 5,769 4,218 15,798 12,656 Other (gains) charges, net (2,717 ) (12 ) (7,923 ) 2,576 Legal settlements, net (64 ) 330 161 699 Tax events (a) (625 ) 1,964 (1,575 ) (5,965 ) Income tax adjustments (1,770 ) (1,461 ) (4,962 ) (3,828 ) Adjusted net income (b) $ 12,072 $ 10,654 $ 32,801 $ 28,516 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 27,970 27,667 27,882 27,446 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 28,438 28,314 28,379 28,248 Adjusted basic earnings per share (c) $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 1.18 $ 1.04 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (c) $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 1.16 $ 1.01 (a) Tax events include excess tax benefits or expense related to share-based compensation, release of valuation allowances against deferred income taxes, and changes in uncertain tax positions (b) Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, other (gains) and charges, net, and legal settlements, net, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at the Company’s current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate and, as defined under (a) above, tax events (c) Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,295 $ 20,288 $ 34,162 $ 27,976 Capital expenditures (574 ) (562 ) (1,424 ) (2,082 ) Free cash flow (a) $ 22,721 $ 19,726 $ 32,738 $ 25,894 (a) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures

