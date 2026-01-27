Agilysys Announces 16th Consecutive Record Revenue Quarter: $80.4M in Fiscal 2026 Q3

di
Business Wire
-

Includes Subscription Revenue Growth of 23%

Raises Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Total Revenue Guidance to $318M

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today reported results for its Fiscal 2026 third quarter ending December 31, 2025.



Summary of Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

  • Total net revenue increased 15.6% to a record $80.4 million compared to total net revenue of $69.6 million in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Recurring revenue (comprised of subscription and maintenance charges) was a record $52.0 million, or 64.7% of total net revenue, compared to $44.4 million, or 63.8% of total net revenue for the same period in Fiscal 2025. Subscription revenue increased 23.1% year-over-year and was 67.0% of total recurring revenue compared to 63.8% of total recurring revenue in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025.
  • Gross margin was 62.5% in the Fiscal 2026 third quarter compared to 63.0% in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Net income in the Fiscal 2026 third quarter was $9.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $17.3 million compared to $14.7 million in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.42 per share in the Fiscal 2026 third quarter compared to $0.38 per share in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).
  • Free cash flow (non-GAAP) in the Fiscal 2026 third quarter was $22.7 million compared to free cash flow of $19.7 million in the Fiscal 2025 third quarter (reconciliation included in financial tables). Ending cash balance was $81.5 million compared to ending cash balance of $73.0 million as of Fiscal 2025 year-end.

Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “Q3 Fiscal 2026 revenue was a record $80.4 million, the 16th consecutive record revenue quarter, with 15.6% year-over-year total revenue growth driven by subscription revenue growth of 23.1%. We are pleased to see the business momentum surge that occurred during the first half of Fiscal 2026 carry into the second half.

Mr. Srinivasan continued, “We continue to achieve excellent implementation execution progress in the field, resulting in Q3 Fiscal 2026 professional services revenue growing 22.0% over the prior year despite the holiday season and reduction of paid R&D related services revenue with a couple such projects having advanced to the implementation phase. Total backlog levels reduced slightly during the quarter. The current backlog calculations continue to exclude the major PMS project we are making good progress with.”

“We remain comfortable with previous Fiscal 2026 full year guidance levels provided for year-over-year subscription revenue growth of 29%, excluding any subscription revenue contribution from the major PMS project, and Adjusted EBITDA of 20% of revenue. We are raising Fiscal 2026 total revenue guidance to $318 million, the higher end of the previous guidance range. Our visibility into the rest of this fiscal year and into Fiscal 2027 remains excellent,” Mr. Srinivasan concluded.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

The Company is raising its full year total revenue guidance to $318 million while reiterating Adjusted EBITDA at 20% of revenue for the full fiscal year and year-over-year subscription revenue growth of 29%. Subscription revenue growth expectations exclude any material revenue from the large-scale PMS project currently in progress.

Dave Wood, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We continue to execute well on our fiscal year plan with business momentum continuing into the third quarter of Fiscal 2026. Backlog deployment remained strong during the quarter as the pace of implementations has continued to match or exceed sales velocity. Given the visibility into sales and our current backlog levels, we are well positioned to achieve stated guidance levels.”

2026 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

Agilysys is hosting a conference call and webcast today, January 26, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both the call and the webcast are open to the public. Interested parties can register for the call at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4f6b805c6f4b423fa0acb895a2ff6bd4. After registration, an email confirmation with a personalized PIN will be provided along with further access details. Please plan to register 15 minutes prior to the presentation to receive confirmation and further instruction in a timely manner.

Interested parties also can access the conference call live through the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page of Agilysys.com. Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

Forward-Looking Language

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our revenue, subscription revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the 2026 fiscal year.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated herein and in other filings and statements include, among others, the impact macroeconomic factors may have on the overall business environment, our ability to achieve our Fiscal 2026 guidance, maintaining sales momentum, the Company's ability to convert the backlog into revenue, and the Risk Factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Additionally, references to "record" financial and business levels in this document refer only to the time period after Agilysys made the transformation to an entirely hospitality focused software solutions company in FY2014.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules are used. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Management believes that such information can enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The Company has included the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insight into the Company’s overall profitability from core operations before certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, other (gains) and charges, net, and legal settlements, net, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at the Company's current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate and tax events as defined in the accompanying tables and defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

See the accompanying tables below for the definitions and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art hospitality software solutions and services that help organizations go beyond what they can accomplish with traditional property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions and food and beverage inventory and procurement systems (F&B I&P). Modern, state-of-the-art solutions work standalone to provide best-in-class capabilities, or together in a coordinated ecosystem that unifies data and workflows across and among properties, to equip staff members to delight guests, improve efficiency and grow margins. The Agilysys 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

$

10,681

 

 

$

10,677

 

 

$

30,731

 

 

$

31,077

 

Subscription and maintenance

 

 

52,007

 

 

 

44,379

 

 

 

151,586

 

 

 

123,853

 

Professional services

 

 

17,702

 

 

 

14,505

 

 

 

54,049

 

 

 

46,422

 

Total net revenue

 

 

80,390

 

 

 

69,561

 

 

 

236,366

 

 

 

201,352

 

Cost of goods sold:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

 

5,946

 

 

 

5,550

 

 

 

18,182

 

 

 

15,982

 

Subscription and maintenance

 

 

10,909

 

 

 

9,531

 

 

 

31,742

 

 

 

26,466

 

Professional services

 

 

13,293

 

 

 

10,625

 

 

 

39,938

 

 

 

31,967

 

Total cost of goods sold

 

 

30,148

 

 

 

25,706

 

 

 

89,862

 

 

 

74,415

 

Gross profit

 

 

50,242

 

 

 

43,855

 

 

 

146,504

 

 

 

126,937

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

62.5

%

 

 

63.0

%

 

 

62.0

%

 

 

63.0

%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product development

 

 

18,926

 

 

 

14,971

 

 

 

54,207

 

 

 

45,863

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

9,106

 

 

 

9,013

 

 

 

30,681

 

 

 

24,822

 

General and administrative

 

 

10,833

 

 

 

9,536

 

 

 

31,753

 

 

 

30,181

 

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

 

1,009

 

 

 

985

 

 

 

2,918

 

 

 

2,738

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

1,417

 

 

 

1,622

 

 

 

4,307

 

 

 

2,777

 

Other (gains) charges, net

 

 

(2,717

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(7,923

)

 

 

2,576

 

Legal settlements, net

 

 

(64

)

 

 

330

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

699

 

Total operating expense

 

 

38,510

 

 

 

36,445

 

 

 

116,104

 

 

 

109,656

 

Operating income

 

 

11,732

 

 

 

7,410

 

 

 

30,400

 

 

 

17,281

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

485

 

 

 

416

 

 

 

1,278

 

 

 

3,293

 

Interest expense

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(657

)

 

 

(303

)

 

 

(1,116

)

Other income, net

 

 

696

 

 

 

574

 

 

 

2,068

 

 

 

804

 

Income before taxes

 

 

12,883

 

 

 

7,743

 

 

 

33,443

 

 

 

20,262

 

Income tax provision

 

 

2,986

 

 

 

3,913

 

 

 

6,946

 

 

 

962

 

Net income

 

$

9,897

 

 

$

3,830

 

 

$

26,497

 

 

$

19,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

 

27,970

 

 

 

27,667

 

 

 

27,882

 

 

 

27,446

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - basic:

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

28,438

 

 

 

28,314

 

 

 

28,379

 

 

 

28,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - diluted:

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.68

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except share data)

 

December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)

 

March 31,
2025

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

81,453

 

 

$

73,041

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $780 and $627, respectively

 

 

63,699

 

 

 

31,529

 

Contract assets

 

 

3,420

 

 

 

4,523

 

Inventories

 

 

7,794

 

 

 

5,174

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

13,407

 

 

 

9,260

 

Total current assets

 

 

169,773

 

 

 

123,527

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

14,692

 

 

 

16,718

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

14,903

 

 

 

17,114

 

Goodwill

 

 

135,845

 

 

 

130,640

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

68,785

 

 

 

70,802

 

Deferred income taxes, non-current

 

 

60,519

 

 

 

66,520

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

10,661

 

 

 

9,049

 

Total assets

 

$

475,178

 

 

$

434,370

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

12,504

 

 

$

12,388

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

92,502

 

 

 

70,654

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

19,472

 

 

 

22,324

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

5,423

 

 

 

5,658

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

129,901

 

 

 

111,024

 

Deferred income taxes, non-current

 

 

11,501

 

 

 

10,986

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

14,881

 

 

 

17,304

 

Debt, non-current

 

 

 

 

 

24,000

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

5,772

 

 

 

5,170

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares, without par value, at $0.30 stated value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,342,288 shares issued; and 28,097,684 and 28,015,775 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

10,003

 

 

 

10,003

 

Treasury shares, 5,244,604 and 5,326,513 at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

(1,576

)

 

 

(1,600

)

Capital in excess of stated value

 

 

125,719

 

 

 

109,785

 

Retained earnings

 

 

187,477

 

 

 

160,980

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(8,500

)

 

 

(13,282

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

313,123

 

 

 

265,886

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

475,178

 

 

$

434,370

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

(In thousands)

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

26,497

 

 

$

19,300

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on asset disposals

 

 

2

 

 

 

24

 

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

 

2,918

 

 

 

2,738

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

4,307

 

 

 

2,777

 

Amortization of developed technology acquired

 

 

498

 

 

 

301

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

5,823

 

 

 

(980

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

15,798

 

 

 

12,656

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

(21,681

)

 

 

(8,840

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

34,162

 

 

 

27,976

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(144,945

)

Capital expenditures

 

 

(1,424

)

 

 

(2,082

)

Additional investments in corporate-owned life insurance policies

 

 

 

 

 

(27

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,424

)

 

 

(147,054

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

49,646

 

Debt repayments

 

 

(24,000

)

 

 

(12,000

)

Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan purchases

 

 

777

 

 

 

453

 

Repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding

 

 

(1,357

)

 

 

(2,848

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(24,580

)

 

 

35,251

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

254

 

 

 

(303

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

8,412

 

 

 

(84,130

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

73,041

 

 

 

144,891

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

81,453

 

 

$

60,761

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(In thousands)

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net income

 

$

9,897

 

 

$

3,830

 

 

$

26,497

 

 

$

19,300

 

Income tax provision

 

 

2,986

 

 

 

3,913

 

 

 

6,946

 

 

 

962

 

Income before taxes

 

 

12,883

 

 

 

7,743

 

 

 

33,443

 

 

 

20,262

 

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

 

1,009

 

 

 

985

 

 

 

2,918

 

 

 

2,738

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

1,417

 

 

 

1,622

 

 

 

4,307

 

 

 

2,777

 

Amortization of developed technology acquired

 

 

165

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

498

 

 

 

301

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

 

(455

)

 

 

241

 

 

 

(975

)

 

 

(2,177

)

EBITDA (a)

 

 

15,019

 

 

 

10,754

 

 

 

40,191

 

 

 

23,901

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

5,769

 

 

 

4,218

 

 

 

15,798

 

 

 

12,656

 

Other (gains) charges, net

 

 

(2,717

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(7,923

)

 

 

2,576

 

Other non-operating (income) expense, net

 

 

(696

)

 

 

(574

)

 

 

(2,068

)

 

 

(804

)

Legal settlements, net

 

 

(64

)

 

 

330

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

699

 

Adjusted EBITDA (b)

 

$

17,311

 

 

$

14,716

 

 

$

46,159

 

 

$

39,028

 

 

(a) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology)

(b) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology), and excluding charges relating to i) share-based compensation, ii) other (gains) and charges, net, iii) other non-operating expense (income), and iv) legal settlements, net

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net income

 

$

9,897

 

 

$

3,830

 

 

$

26,497

 

 

$

19,300

 

Amortization of developed technology acquired

 

 

165

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

498

 

 

 

301

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

1,417

 

 

 

1,622

 

 

 

4,307

 

 

 

2,777

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

5,769

 

 

 

4,218

 

 

 

15,798

 

 

 

12,656

 

Other (gains) charges, net

 

 

(2,717

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(7,923

)

 

 

2,576

 

Legal settlements, net

 

 

(64

)

 

 

330

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

699

 

Tax events (a)

 

 

(625

)

 

 

1,964

 

 

 

(1,575

)

 

 

(5,965

)

Income tax adjustments

 

 

(1,770

)

 

 

(1,461

)

 

 

(4,962

)

 

 

(3,828

)

Adjusted net income (b)

 

$

12,072

 

 

$

10,654

 

 

$

32,801

 

 

$

28,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

27,970

 

 

 

27,667

 

 

 

27,882

 

 

 

27,446

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

28,438

 

 

 

28,314

 

 

 

28,379

 

 

 

28,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted basic earnings per share (c)

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

$

1.04

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (c)

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

(a) Tax events include excess tax benefits or expense related to share-based compensation, release of valuation allowances against deferred income taxes, and changes in uncertain tax positions

(b) Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, other (gains) and charges, net, and legal settlements, net, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at the Company’s current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate and, as defined under (a) above, tax events
(c) Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(In thousands)

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

23,295

 

 

$

20,288

 

 

$

34,162

 

 

$

27,976

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(574

)

 

 

(562

)

 

 

(1,424

)

 

 

(2,082

)

Free cash flow (a)

 

$

22,721

 

 

$

19,726

 

 

$

32,738

 

 

$

25,894

 

 

(a) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures

 


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jessica Hennessy
Vice President Operations & Investor Relations
Agilysys, Inc.
770-810-6116 or investorrelations@agilysys.com