agilon health Sets Date to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

WESTERVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after market close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 and host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 for U.S. participants and +1 (404) 975-4839 for international participants and referencing participant code 868078. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups and health systems transition to a value-based Total Care Model for their senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of approximately 2,200 primary care physicians (PCPs) that allow its physician partners to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in approximately 30 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

