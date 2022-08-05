agilon health Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue increased 45% and Medicare Advantage membership grew 44% year-to-date

Total members live on the agilon platform grew to 351,700, including 261,200 Medicare Advantage members and 90,500 Direct Contracting beneficiaries

Medical Margin increased 49% to $82 million during the second quarter, with profitability gains driven by agilon’s aligned partnership model benefiting physicians, patients and communities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Results:

Total revenue of $670 million increased 34% during the second quarter compared to $499 million in the second quarter 2021. Normalized for the timing of a retroactive group contract in the prior year, revenue growth in the second quarter 2022 would have been 42%. For the six months ending June 30, total revenue of $1.32 billion increased 45% from 2021.

Total members live on the agilon platform increased to 351,700 as of June 30, including 261,200 Medicare Advantage members and 90,500 Direct Contracting beneficiaries. Medicare Advantage membership increased 44%, with 13% growth in same geographies.

Net loss of $21 million in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $299 million in second quarter 2021. Net loss in the second quarter 2021 included $275 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses primarily related to agilon’s initial public offering in April 2021.

Medical margin of $82 million increased 49% during the second quarter compared to $55 million in the second quarter 2021. Medical margin represented 12.2% of revenue during the second quarter 2022, compared to 11.1% in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of positive $7 million in the second quarter compared to negative $2 million during the second quarter 2021.

“ Our second quarter results further demonstrate the power of our aligned partnership model to deliver consistent gains in membership and profitability,” said Steve Sell, Chief Executive Officer. “ Physician groups recognize they need a new business model for primary care, and our distinctive approach empowers PCPs to improve patient outcomes and transform healthcare in their local communities.”

Outlook for Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022:

Quarter Ended



September 30, 2022 Year Ended



December 31, 2022 Low High Low High Medicare Advantage Members1 263,000 266,000 265,000 270,000 Direct Contracting Members1 85,000 90,000 80,000 85,000 Total Members Live on Platform1 348,000 356,000 345,000 355,000 Total Revenues ($M) $645 $655 $2,615 $2,635 Medical Margin ($M) $65 $70 $292 $305 Adjusted EBITDA ($M)2 ($5) ($2) $0 $10

1 Membership reflects management’s outlook for end of period. agilon’s partnered Direct Contracting Entities (DCEs) are not consolidated within its financial results. 2 We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net income (loss) because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net income (loss), including stock-based compensation.

Membership Details

Total members live on the agilon platform increased to 351,700 as of June 30, 2022. Total members live on the platform include 261,200 Medicare Advantage members and 90,500 attributed Direct Contracting beneficiaries.

agilon’s Medicare Advantage membership increased 44% year-over-year, driven by contributions from new geographies and 13% growth within same geographies.

Average Medicare Advantage membership was 265,400 during the second quarter.

Balance Sheet and Capital Position

As of June 30, agilon health’s balance sheet reflected cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $954 million and total debt of $46 million. During the second quarter, we made investments in marketable securities totaling $286 million, primarily comprised of U.S. Treasuries and highly-rated U.S. corporate debt.

Webcast and Conference Call:

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 17 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our and our officers’ intent, belief or expectation as identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “project,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “seek,” "target," “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “could,” “would,” “should,” and other comparable and derivative terms or the negatives thereof. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) statements regarding timing, outcomes and other details relating to current, pending or contemplated new markets, new partnership structures, financing activities, dispositions, or other transactions discussed in this release; and (ii) statements regarding growth opportunities, ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, business environment, long term opportunities and strategic growth plan including without limitation with respect to expected revenue and net income, total and average membership, Adjusted EBITDA, and other financial projections and assumptions, as well as comparable statements included in other sections of this release. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and views about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect our future financial condition and results of operations. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith belief and assumptions we believe to be reasonable based upon current information, we can give no assurance that our expectations or forecasts will be attained. Further, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statement contained in this release, and such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our history of net losses, and our ability to achieve or maintain profitability in an environment of increasing expenses; our ability to identify and develop successful new geographies, physician partners and payors, or to execute upon our growth initiatives; our ability to execute our operation strategies or to achieve results consistent with our historical performance; our expectation that our expenses will increase in the future and the risk that medical expenses incurred on behalf of members may exceed the amount of medical revenues we receive; our ability to secure contracts with Medicare Advantage payors or to secure Medicare Advantage payments at favorable financial terms; our ability to recover startup costs incurred during the initial stages of development of our physician partner relationships and program initiatives; significant reductions in our membership; challenges for our physician partners in the transition to a Total Care Model; inaccuracies in the estimates and assumptions we use to project the size, revenue or medical expense amounts of our target markets; the spread of, and response to, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and the inability to predict the ultimate impact on us; security breaches, loss of data or other disruptions to our data platforms; the impact of devoting significant attention and resources to the provision of certain transition services in connection with the disposition of our California operations; our subsidiaries’ lack of performance or ability to fund their operations, which could require us to fund such losses; our dependence on a limited number of key payors; the limited terms of our contracts with payors and that they may not be renewed upon their expiration; our reliance on our payors for membership attribution and assignment, data and reporting accuracy and claims payment; our dependence on physician partners and other providers to effectively manage the quality and cost of care and perform obligations under payor contracts; our dependence on physician partners to accurately, timely and sufficiently document their services and potential False Claims Act or other liability if any diagnosis information or encounter data are inaccurate or incorrect; reductions in reimbursement rates or methodology applied to derive reimbursement from, or discontinuation of, federal government healthcare programs, from which we derive substantially all of our total revenue; statutory or regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations of policy and determinations by intermediaries and governmental funding restrictions, and their impact on government funding, program coverage and reimbursements; regulatory proposals directed at containing or lowering the cost of healthcare and our participation in such proposed models; the impact on our revenue of CMS modifying the methodology used to determine the revenue associated with MA members; the potential that we may incur future indebtedness; and risks related to other factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Except as required by law, we do not undertake, and hereby disclaim, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

agilon health, inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets In thousands, except per share data June 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 668,574 $ 1,040,039 Restricted cash and equivalents 15,085 14,781 Marketable securities 285,590 — Receivables, net 607,632 293,407 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 24,528 18,968 Total current assets 1,601,409 1,367,195 Property and equipment, net 15,808 9,161 Intangible assets, net 62,505 55,398 Goodwill 41,540 41,540 Other assets, net 119,260 112,958 Total assets $ 1,840,522 $ 1,586,252 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Medical claims and related payables $ 458,038 $ 239,014 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 142,048 112,946 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Total current liabilities 605,086 356,960 Long-term debt, net of current portion 40,943 43,401 Other liabilities 91,122 94,295 Total liabilities 737,151 494,656 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000,000 shares authorized; 408,204 and 400,095 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 4,082 4,001 Additional paid-in capital 2,076,329 2,045,572 Accumulated deficit (977,096 ) (957,677 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 513 — Total agilon health, inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) 1,103,828 1,091,896 Noncontrolling interests (457 ) (300 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 1,103,371 1,091,596 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,840,522 $ 1,586,252

agilon health, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands, except per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Medical services revenue $ 669,184 $ 497,678 $ 1,321,607 $ 910,090 Other operating revenue 950 1,278 1,972 1,970 Total revenues 670,134 498,956 1,323,579 912,060 Expenses: Medical services expense 587,140 442,483 1,153,348 802,837 Other medical expenses 49,080 33,694 93,853 57,355 General and administrative (including noncash stock-based compensation expense of $6,553, $274,548, $10,523, and $276,020, respectively) 51,924 317,561 91,758 355,338 Depreciation and amortization 3,042 3,581 6,415 7,008 Total expenses 691,186 797,319 1,345,374 1,222,538 Income (loss) from operations (21,052 ) (298,363 ) (21,795 ) (310,478 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 6,997 2,967 9,266 4,303 Gain (loss) on lease terminations (5,458 ) — (5,458 ) — Interest expense (945 ) (1,498 ) (1,816 ) (4,439 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (20,458 ) (296,894 ) (19,803 ) (310,614 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (580 ) (435 ) (509 ) (451 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (21,038 ) (297,329 ) (20,312 ) (311,065 ) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) before income taxes 321 (1,547 ) 750 (2,898 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (14 ) (65 ) (14 ) (129 ) Total discontinued operations 307 (1,612 ) 736 (3,027 ) Net income (loss) (20,731 ) (298,941 ) (19,576 ) (314,092 ) Noncontrolling interests’ share in (earnings) loss 82 96 157 169 Net income (loss) attributable to common shares $ (20,649 ) $ (298,845 ) $ (19,419 ) $ (313,923 ) Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted Continuing operations $ (0.05 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.88 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 407,339 377,445 404,666 351,695

agilon health, inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows In thousands (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (19,576 ) $ (314,092 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,415 7,095 Stock-based compensation expense 10,523 276,020 Loss on debt extinguishment — 1,590 Loss (income) from equity method investments (7,787 ) (2,532 ) Other non-cash items 3,497 2,011 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (76,568 ) (50,211 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (83,496 ) (80,119 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (8,504 ) (646 ) Purchase of intangible assets (12,168 ) (4,018 ) Investment in loans receivable and other (4,510 ) (70,307 ) Investments in marketable securities (285,077 ) — Proceeds from repayment of loans receivable and other 4,279 1,277 Proceeds from sale of business and property, net of cash divested 500 (2,644 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (305,480 ) (76,338 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering — 1,170,942 Proceeds from other equity issuances, net 20,315 551 Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt — 100,000 Repayments of long-term debt (2,500 ) (118,648 ) Equity and debt issuance costs and other — (9,768 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 17,815 1,143,077 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents (371,161 ) 986,620 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents from continuing operations, beginning of period 1,054,820 135,178 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents from discontinued operations, beginning of period — 3,917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period 1,054,820 139,095 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period $ 683,659 $ 1,125,715

agilon health, inc. Key Operating Metrics In thousands (unaudited) MEDICAL MARGIN Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Medical services revenue $ 669,184 $ 497,678 $ 1,321,607 $ 910,090 Medical services expense (587,140 ) (442,483 ) (1,153,348 ) (802,837 ) Medical margin $ 82,044 $ 55,195 $ 168,259 $ 107,253

Medical margin represents the amount earned from medical services revenue after medical services expenses are deducted. Medical services expense represents costs incurred for medical services provided to our members. As our platform matures over time, we expect medical margin to increase in absolute dollars. However, medical margin per member per month (PMPM) may vary as the percentage of new members brought onto our platform fluctuates. New membership added to the platform is typically dilutive to medical margin PMPM.

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS, INCLUDING PLATFORM SUPPORT COSTS Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Platform support costs $ 36,291 $ 30,667 $ 70,104 $ 59,075 Geography entry costs(1) 6,618 6,785 10,422 10,007 Severance and related costs 256 3,788 1,958 4,242 Management fees(2) — 58 — 433 Stock-based compensation expense 6,553 274,548 10,523 276,020 Other(3) 2,206 1,715 (1,249 ) 5,561 General and administrative $ 51,924 $ 317,561 $ 91,758 $ 355,338

(1) Represents direct geography entry costs, including investments to develop and expand our platform and costs in geographies that are in implementation and are not yet generating revenue. (2) Represents management fees and other expenses paid to Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”) prior to our IPO. In connection with our initial public offering, we terminated our consulting agreement with CD&R, effective April 16, 2021. We were not charged a fee in connection with the termination of this agreement. (3) Includes changes in non-cash accruals for unasserted claims and contingent liabilities.

Our platform support costs, which include regionally-based support personnel and other operating costs to support our geographies, are expected to decrease over time as a percentage of revenue as our physician partners add members and our revenue grows. Our operating expenses at the enterprise level include resources and technology to support payor contracting, clinical program development, quality, data management, finance and legal functions.

agilon health, inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In thousands (unaudited) NETWORK CONTRIBUTION Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income (loss) from operations $ (21,052 ) $ (298,363 ) $ (21,795 ) $ (310,478 ) Other operating revenue (950 ) (1,278 ) (1,972 ) (1,970 ) Other medical expenses 49,080 33,694 93,853 57,355 Other medical expenses—live geographies(1) (45,523 ) (30,901 ) (90,116 ) (52,817 ) General and administrative 51,924 317,561 91,758 355,338 Depreciation and amortization 3,042 3,581 6,415 7,008 Network contribution $ 36,521 $ 24,294 $ 78,143 $ 54,436

(1) Represents physician compensation expense related to surplus sharing and other direct medical expenses incurred to improve care for our members in our live geographies. Excludes costs in geographies that are in implementation and are not yet generating revenue. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, costs incurred in implementing geographies were $3.6 million and $2.8 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, costs incurred in implementing geographies were $3.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively.

ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (20,731 ) $ (298,941 ) $ (19,576 ) $ (314,092 ) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (307 ) 1,612 (736 ) 3,027 Interest expense 945 1,498 1,816 4,439 Income tax expense (benefit) 580 435 509 451 Depreciation and amortization 3,042 3,581 6,415 7,008 (Gain) loss on lease terminations 5,458 — 5,458 — Geography entry costs(1) 10,175 9,578 14,159 14,545 Severance and related costs(2) 256 3,788 1,958 4,242 Management fees(3) — 58 — 433 Stock-based compensation expense 6,553 274,548 10,523 276,020 EBITDA adjustments related to equity method investments 492 652 1,663 652 Other(4) 1,033 1,517 (2,664 ) 5,363 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,496 $ (1,674 ) $ 19,525 $ 2,088

(1) Represents direct geography entry costs, including investments to develop and expand our platform and costs in geographies that are in implementation and are not yet generating revenue. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, (i) $3.6 million and $2.8 million, respectively, are included in other medical expenses and (ii) $6.6 million and $6.8 million, respectively, are included in general and administrative expenses. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, (i) $3.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively, are included in other medical expenses and (ii) $10.4 million and $10.0 million, respectively, are included in general and administrative expenses. (2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, includes taxes and related costs on stock option exercises for departed executives of $0.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively. (3) Represents management fees and other expenses paid to CD&R prior to our IPO. In connection with our initial public offering, we terminated our consulting agreement with CD&R, effective April 16, 2021. We were not charged a fee in connection with the termination of this agreement. (4) Includes changes in non-cash accruals for unasserted claims, contingent liabilities, and unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments.

